Ny faritra ialana: mamaha ny tontolo miafina

Our knowledge of the vast universe has always been limited by the fact that we are situated within the Milky Way galaxy, surrounded by interstellar gas and dust. This dust poses a significant challenge to our observations, particularly in the central region of our galaxy, known as the Zone of Avoidance. Scientists have long referred to this region as such because the dense dust clouds obstruct visible light, making it difficult to observe extragalactic objects. However, recent advancements in technology are allowing us to penetrate this cosmic barrier and explore beyond.

Utilizing infrared and radio light, which can penetrate the Zone of Avoidance, researchers have made groundbreaking discoveries. A new study published on the arXiv preprint server has used data from the VISTA Variables in Vía Láctea (VVV) survey to look for galaxies within this challenging region. The VVV survey, conducted by the VISTA telescope in Paranal, Chile, primarily focused on studying globular and open clusters but also captured data on galaxies.

To identify galaxies, the team employed a method that involved selecting extended objects within the VVV data and filtering them based on their galactic spectrum. This approach, though limiting, enabled them to confirm the presence of 182 galaxies out of 271 candidates, as compared to the 1.5 million objects listed in the 2MASS Extended Source Catalogue.

These findings represent a significant step in unraveling the mysteries hidden by the Zone of Avoidance. The team plans to continue their research by incorporating data from the VVV eXtended Survey, which has the potential to reveal thousands of galaxies. With every discovery, our understanding of the universe expands, shedding light on a previously obscured part of the cosmos.

