Ny krizy hain-tany: Ny Reniranon'i Doubs any Frantsa dia very rano amin'ny hafainganam-pandeha manaitra

ByRobert Andre

Oct 11, 2023
The Doubs River, France’s tenth largest river, is experiencing a severe drought, causing the water levels to decrease drastically. Boats and docks that were once submerged now rest on dry rocks. This unusual lack of rainfall coupled with existing geological features has resulted in a devastating situation for the region.

Residents and locals are witnessing this unprecedented event with concern. 81-year-old Pierre Billod, who has lived near the river his entire life, expressed his astonishment at the current drought, which he stated almost never occurred during his lifetime. However, he acknowledged previous periods of dryness.

In the town of Villers-le-Lac, the lake after which the town is named has completely dried up. It is now a grassy bed where one could potentially walk to Switzerland without getting their feet wet. Similarly, in the Swiss town of Les Brenets, a dock that has been waiting for water for a long time now stands empty.

Many believe that this drought is a result of global warming. Sebastien Arcidiacona voiced his worries about the situation, stating, “It would be silly to deny it.” Although linking a specific weather event to climate change can be challenging, scientists assert that human-induced global warming is responsible for more frequent and intense extreme weather phenomena.

In addition to the lack of rainfall, another contributing factor to the disappearing Doubs River is the drainage of its water into a neighboring river underground. Vincent Fister, a hydrogeologist for EPTB, explained that the Doubs’s water flow is being lost to the Loue due to their connection.

The consequences of the river’s disappearance are dire for the local tourism industry. A water sports center near the lake and a river cruise company that operates on the Doubs have been greatly affected. The water sports center noted that this is the second consecutive year of such conditions, and it is even worse than before.

The river’s drastic decline in water levels has forced the cruise company to transport passengers by bus downstream to a gorge called Bassins du Doubs, where the last remaining water is present. The levels of the river in previous years would typically rise in September, but this year, the situation is alarming.

The captain of the river cruise company noted that each day, they are losing at least 15 centimeters of water. The water level has dropped 11 meters below the average, and even a fisherman has to navigate dry areas that were once submerged.

Tourism in the region has suffered greatly, with a significant decrease in visitors. The iconic Saut du Doubs waterfall has also stopped flowing early in the summer. The sustainability of local businesses heavily reliant on the river’s ecosystem is a growing concern.

The drought crisis in France’s Doubs River highlights the urgent need to address climate change and develop sustainable solutions to mitigate the impact of extreme weather events on local communities.

