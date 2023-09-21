Fiainan-tanàna

Mety hila drafitry ny fandinihana indray ny fitehirizana rano amin'ny volana, ny fikarohana

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 21, 2023
A new analysis of lunar craters has revealed that these features are too young to contain ancient reservoirs of water ice, challenging previous predictions about the distribution and abundance of water on the Moon. Physicist Norbert Schörghofer and astrophysicist Raluca Rufu conducted the study, finding that most craters with permanent pockets of shadow, which are of particular interest for future exploration, are younger than 2.2 billion years.

Prior to this study, scientists believed that permanently shadowed regions (PSRs), such as deep craters, could trap and accumulate water ice over billions of years due to their extremely cold temperatures. However, the analysis indicates that the PSRs have not been shielded from the Sun for a sufficient length of time to allow for this accumulation.

The findings have significant implications for lunar missions, particularly NASA’s Artemis III mission, which is currently selecting landing sites based on the proximity of PSRs. While the discovery means that ancient reservoirs of water ice are not expected to exist on the Moon, it also suggests that older PSRs could potentially contain more water than younger ones. Identifying the age of craters will help in determining suitable landing sites for future missions.

Sources: Science Advances

famaritana:

  • Lunar craters: Pocks and divots on the lunar surface caused by impacts from comets and asteroids.
  • Water ice: Frozen water in the form of ice.
  • Permanently shadowed regions (PSRs): Areas on the Moon’s surface that are never exposed to sunlight.
  • Reservoirs: Natural storage spaces.

