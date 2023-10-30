Famoahana ny mety hisian'ny famongorana molekiola mba hiadiana amin'ny fanoherana antibiotika

Antibiotic resistance poses an imminent threat to public health, and researchers are turning to innovative solutions to tackle this global crisis. While no new classes of antibiotics have emerged since the 1980s, scientists believe that the key to combating resistance may lie within the genes of our ancient relatives. University of Pennsylvania bioengineering professor César de la Fuente and his team are harnessing the power of machine learning and molecular de-extinction to discover new antibiotics.

Antibiotics have revolutionized medicine, saving countless lives from previously incurable diseases. However, the rise of bacteria that are resistant to existing antibiotics has fueled concerns. De la Fuente explains that “we’re facing a silent pandemic where more and more bacteria are becoming resistant to available antibiotics.”

Drawing inspiration from Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, de la Fuente utilized machine learning algorithms to train a computer to innovate at a molecular level. In a groundbreaking study published in 2018, their AI algorithm successfully transformed ineffective antibiotics into potent ones.

Building on this achievement, the team turned their attention to our extinct relatives, Neanderthals and Denisovans, in search of ancient molecules that could combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria. By mining proteomic and genomic data from these prehistoric humans, they identified over 2,500 peptides with anti-infective properties.

Embracing the concept of molecular de-extinction, de la Fuente and his colleagues developed a machine learning model to predict which peptides from Neanderthals and Denisovans could serve as effective antibiotics. By employing solid-phase chemical synthesis, they assembled these peptides and tested their efficacy against clinically relevant bacteria.

Remarkably, several peptides proved highly effective in killing bacteria both in petri dishes and animal models. Notably, one Neanderthal peptide, named “neanderthalin-1,” reduced a skin infection to levels comparable to a standard antibiotic called Polymyxin B.

While neanderthalin-1 alone does not possess sufficient potency to be an antibiotic, de la Fuente and his team view it as a crucial template for the development of novel antimicrobial drugs. By exploring the potential of molecular de-extinction and tapping into the genetic reservoir of our ancient relatives, researchers are opening up unprecedented avenues in the fight against antibiotic resistance.

FAQ

Inona no atao hoe molecular de-extinction?

Molecular de-extinction is the concept of extracting genetic material from extinct organisms and using it to understand ancient biological processes or develop potential solutions to contemporary problems.

How did researchers use machine learning in their study?

Researchers trained a computer using machine learning algorithms to execute Darwin’s algorithm of evolution at a molecular level. This approach enabled the computer to identify and optimize new antibiotic candidates.

What peptides did the researchers discover and test?

The researchers discovered over 2,500 peptides with anti-infective traits by mining proteomic and genomic data from Neanderthals and Denisovans. These peptides were synthesized and tested for their ability to kill clinically relevant bacteria. One peptide, neanderthalin-1, displayed significant efficacy in reducing a skin infection.

What is the potential impact of this research?

This research opens up new possibilities for the development of novel antibiotics to combat antibiotic resistance. By examining the genetic material of extinct organisms, scientists can tap into a vast genetic reservoir and explore innovative solutions to public health challenges.