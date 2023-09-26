Ecosystem microorganism synthetic ho an'ny fanodinana fako plastika

Plastic pollution has become a growing concern worldwide, prompting researchers to find innovative solutions. In a recent study published in Nature Communications, scientists have developed a synthetic microorganism ecosystem that collaboratively upcycles plastics into desirable chemicals. By utilizing two strains of bacteria, the researchers efficiently degraded polyethylene terephthalate (PET), one of the most common plastics, into nontoxic, environmentally friendly, and biodegradable polymers.

The researchers, led by bioengineering professor Ting Lu from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and medical engineering and science professor James J. Collins from MIT, took a unique approach by dividing the upcycling process into two distinct tasks handled by different bacterial strains. One strain was responsible for processing terephthalic acid, while the other focused on ethylene glycol, both byproducts of PET degradation. Combining the efforts of these strains proved more productive than using a single strain for both tasks.

The outcome of this designer upcycling consortium was the conversion of PET into two valuable products: medium-chain length polyhydroxyalkanoates (mcl-PHA) and cis-cis muconate (MA), a precursor of polyurethane and adipic acid. Polyurethane is widely used in applications such as insulators, foams, coatings, and adhesives, while nylon is made from adipic acid.

This approach of engineering microbial division of labor for plastic upcycling offers numerous benefits. By using microorganisms for bioconversion, the complexity of the process can be simplified, leading to streamlined production processes. Moreover, this method allows for the integration of waste degradation and product generation, making it a promising alternative to traditional polymer upcycling methods.

Although this study focused on PET upcycling, the underlying strategies and concept can potentially be applied to other types of plastics as well, paving the way for a sustainable bioeconomy. By expanding the biosynthetic pathways and connecting them to metabolic nodes in terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol catabolism, this synthetic microorganism ecosystem can be utilized to produce a variety of chemicals.

The fight against plastic pollution requires innovative solutions, and the development of this synthetic microorganism ecosystem brings us one step closer to a more sustainable future.

