Researchers at the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography have discovered that subglacial discharge, the meltwater flowing out to sea from beneath Antarctic glaciers, is causing them to lose ice at a faster rate than previously believed. This groundbreaking study, which modeled the influence of subglacial discharge on the retreat of two glaciers in East Antarctica, found that it increased the glaciers’ contribution to sea-level rise by 15.7%, raising it from 19 millimeters to 22 millimeters by the year 2300.

The East Antarctic glaciers in question, known as Denman and Scott, currently hold enough ice to potentially cause a sea-level rise of nearly 1.5 meters (5 feet). However, current sea-level rise projections, including those by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), do not account for the impact of subglacial discharge. This oversight means that existing projections might underestimate the pace of global sea-level rise in the coming decades.

The researchers emphasized the importance of accurately predicting global sea-level rise for the well-being of coastal communities. “Millions of people live in low-lying coastal zones, and we can’t adequately prepare our communities without accurate sea-level rise projections,” said Tyler Pelle, the study’s lead author.

Subglacial meltwater is formed when ice melts at the base of the glaciers and flows out to the sea. This discharge is believed to accelerate the melting of the glaciers’ ice shelf by introducing additional ocean heat into the cavity beneath the floating ice. The resulting retreat of the glaciers contributes to the overall rise in sea levels.

The study’s co-author, Jamin Greenbaum, highlighted the significance of the research and stressed the need to take action against greenhouse gas emissions. In a low emissions scenario, their model demonstrated that the glaciers did not retreat as drastically, preventing a runaway contribution to sea-level rise. “If there is a doomsday story here, it isn’t subglacial discharge,” stated Greenbaum. “The real doomsday story is still emissions, and humanity holds the power to address this issue.”

Fanontaniana matetika (FAQ)

F: Inona no atao hoe fivoahana subglacial?

A: Subglacial discharge refers to the meltwater flowing out to sea from beneath glaciers.

Q: How does subglacial discharge affect glacial retreat?

A: Subglacial discharge accelerates the melting of glaciers’ ice shelves by introducing additional ocean heat into the cavity beneath the floating ice.

Q: Do current sea-level rise projections consider subglacial discharge?

A: No, many existing projections, including those by the IPCC, do not account for the influence of subglacial discharge.

Q: Does this mean that global sea-level rise could be underestimated?

A: Yes, this study suggests that the current projections may not accurately reflect the pace of future sea-level rise.

Q: What actions can mitigate the impact of subglacial discharge?

A: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is crucial in mitigating the overall impact of glacial retreat caused by subglacial discharge.