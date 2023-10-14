Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny sambon-danitra Psyche an'ny NASA amin'ny iraka hianatra asteroid manankarena metaly

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 14, 2023
Ny sambon-danitra Psyche an'ny NASA amin'ny iraka hianatra asteroid manankarena metaly

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft will be traveling to a metal-rich asteroid located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. This is NASA’s first mission to study an asteroid that consists primarily of metal.

Accompanying the Psyche spacecraft is a pioneering technology demonstration called NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment. This experiment will test laser communications beyond the Moon, providing more bandwidth for transmitting data compared to traditional radio frequency communications.

The launch of the Psyche spacecraft marks an important milestone in space exploration. It could provide valuable insights into the formation of rocky planets and advance our understanding of the universe. The mission will also test new technologies that can be used in future NASA missions.

The Psyche spacecraft has established communication with NASA’s Deep Space Network complex in Canberra, Australia, and initial telemetry reports indicate that the spacecraft is in good health. Over the next few years, the spacecraft will travel over 2.2 billion miles to reach the metal-rich asteroid, with a planned arrival in August 2029.

Once the spacecraft reaches the asteroid, it will begin to orbit and study its composition. Scientists believe that the high iron-nickel metal content of the asteroid suggests that it may be the remnant core of a planetesimal. By studying this metal world, scientists hope to gain insights into the formation of planets and better understand our own home planet, Earth.

The Psyche mission demonstrates NASA’s commitment to exploring the unknown and inspiring the world through discovery. It is a testament to the agency’s dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and collaborating with private companies and international partners.

Sources:
- NASA
- SpaceX

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Ny fandinihana dia manoro hevitra fa ny havoana ao Arrokoth dia trano fanorenana tany am-boalohany

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Mampiasa ranonorana potika ny astronoma mba hianarana ny taratra cosmic

Oct 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ny tontolon'ny teleskaopy habakabaka tsy mampino: nohazavaina

Oct 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Malahelo ianao

Science

Ny fandinihana dia manoro hevitra fa ny havoana ao Arrokoth dia trano fanorenana tany am-boalohany

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Mampiasa ranonorana potika ny astronoma mba hianarana ny taratra cosmic

Oct 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny tontolon'ny teleskaopy habakabaka tsy mampino: nohazavaina

Oct 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Nahita antsipiriany vaovao momba ny tantaran'ny volamena ny mpahay siansa

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments