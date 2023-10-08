Fiainan-tanàna

Ny Iraka Aditya-L1 ao India dia mandroso mankany amin'ny Masoandro-Tany L1

Gabriel Botha

Oct 8, 2023
Ny Iraka Aditya-L1 ao India dia mandroso mankany amin'ny Masoandro-Tany L1

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has provided an update on the progress of the Aditya-L1 mission. The spacecraft is currently on its way to the Sun-Earth L1 point, where it will be placed in a Halo orbit.

To ensure that the spacecraft stays on its intended trajectory, a Trajectory Correction Maneuver (TCM) was performed on October 6, 2023. This maneuver was necessary to adjust the spacecraft’s path after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver, which took place on September 19, 2023.

The TCM lasted for approximately 16 seconds and was successful in aligning the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit around L1. This orbit will allow Aditya-L1 to constantly observe the Sun without being obstructed by the Earth.

ISRO has confirmed that the spacecraft is in good health, and the magnetometer onboard will be activated in the coming days. The magnetometer will be used to study the magnetic field of the Sun and its interactions with the Earth.

The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study various aspects of the Sun, including its corona, solar emissions, and the solar winds. Understanding these phenomena is crucial for gaining insights into space weather and its impact on Earth.

With the successful trajectory correction and the spacecraft’s health in check, the Aditya-L1 mission is progressing as planned. The data collected by this mission will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its influence on our planet.

