Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny fivoahana ivelany ao amin'ny toby habakabaka iraisam-pirenena dia mandrisika ny NASA hanitsy indray ny fitsangatsanganana an-habakabaka

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 17, 2023
Ny fivoahana ivelany ao amin'ny toby habakabaka iraisam-pirenena dia mandrisika ny NASA hanitsy indray ny fitsangatsanganana an-habakabaka

NASA has been forced to change the date of an upcoming spacewalk and postpone another following an external coolant leak at the International Space Station (ISS). The leak originated from a backup radiator attached to Russia’s Nauka module. While the coolant is not toxic or hazardous to the crew, NASA is taking precautions to prevent it from entering internal systems and causing equipment degradation over time.

As a result of the situation, the spacewalk scheduled for Thursday, October 19, has been rescheduled for a later date. The tasks planned for the spacewalk are not time-sensitive and will not impact ISS operations. The second spacewalk, originally planned for Monday, October 30, will proceed as scheduled. This will mark the first-ever excursions outside the station for NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli. During the spacewalk, they will remove a faulty electronics box and replace a Trundle Bearing Assembly on the port truss Solar Alpha Rotary Joint, enabling the space station’s solar arrays to track the sun.

Meanwhile, another spacewalk, which is currently waiting to be rescheduled, will involve O’Hara and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen. Their mission includes collecting samples from the station’s exterior to determine the existence of microorganisms. They will also replace a high-definition camera and perform maintenance work in preparation for future spacewalks.

This is not the first incident to affect ISS operations due to a coolant leak. Last December, a Soyuz spacecraft suffered a coolant leak after being struck by a small meteoroid, resulting in the extension of NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts’ stay by six months. The cause of the recent leak on the Nauka module’s radiator is still unknown.

Loharano: NASA

famaritana:
– International Space Station (ISS): A habitable space station in low Earth orbit. It serves as a laboratory where crews conduct scientific research and carry out experiments.
– Coolant: A fluid or gas used to regulate temperatures in mechanical systems, such as the cooling system of the ISS.
– Spacewalk: An activity performed by astronauts outside their spacecraft while in space.
– Radiator: A device that transfers heat from one medium to another, typically installed in systems that generate excess heat.
– Trundle Bearing Assembly: A mechanism that allows for smooth rotation and movement in certain joint systems. In this case, it enables the rotation of the ISS solar arrays.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Mahatanty onja mafana ny kintana satroboninahitry ny tsilo zaza tsy ampy taona, miteraka loza mitatao ho an'ny haran-dranomasina

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Varda Space Industries dia hametraka ny sambon-danitra manaraka any Aostralia raha mbola miandry ny fankatoavan'i Etazonia

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Nanao fitsapana “Afo mafana” ho an'ny motera Artemis Moon-Rocket ny NASA

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Malahelo ianao

Science

Mahatanty onja mafana ny kintana satroboninahitry ny tsilo zaza tsy ampy taona, miteraka loza mitatao ho an'ny haran-dranomasina

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Varda Space Industries dia hametraka ny sambon-danitra manaraka any Aostralia raha mbola miandry ny fankatoavan'i Etazonia

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Nanao fitsapana “Afo mafana” ho an'ny motera Artemis Moon-Rocket ny NASA

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Hita ny fipoahana radio haingana indrindra sy lavitra indrindra, nanosika ny fetran'ny fahatakarantsika an'izao rehetra izao

Oct 19, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments