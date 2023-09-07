Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny Comet Nishimura dia miatrika hafanana sy tafio-drivotra masoandro rehefa manatona ny tany

Sep 7, 2023
Comet Nishimura, discovered by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura in Japan, is making its way towards Earth and the sun. Expected to make a close pass by Earth on September 12, followed by a whip around the sun on September 17, the comet’s fate remains uncertain. As it travels through space, it is encountering blasts of charged particles and plasma from the sun, resulting in a tumultuous journey.

An example of such an encounter is demonstrated by Comet Encke in 2007, which experienced a disconnection event when a coronal mass ejection (CME) hit the comet. Similar disconnection events have been observed with Comet Nishimura, with its tail being temporarily blown away by a solar storm. However, the tail has grown back, although its survival remains uncertain as more CMEs are heading towards the comet.

CMEs are eruptions from the outer layers of the sun that often accompany solar flares. These powerful gusts of energetic wind can cause electromagnetic chaos and impact celestial bodies like asteroids and comets. With the sun approaching the peak of its solar cycle, more frequent flares and CMEs are expected.

This space weather poses a challenge for skywatchers hoping to spot Comet Nishimura. While it is still approaching Earth, it is recommended to start looking for the comet, which is expected to be bright enough to see as early as September 8. However, binoculars or a telescope will enhance the viewing experience, as it may appear near the horizon in the Northern Hemisphere.

To locate the comet, skywatchers can search in the constellation Leo an hour or two before sunrise. Various apps like Stellarium, Star Walk, or TheSkyLive can assist in locating the comet. It is worth noting that comets are unpredictable, as they can travel for centuries and disintegrate as they pass through the inner solar system. Despite the challenges posed by the sun’s turbulence, skywatchers are encouraged to seize the opportunity to observe Comet Nishimura before it potentially disintegrates.

Sources:
- NASA
– Spaceweather.com
– Astronomy.com

