Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Mahagaga fa malefaka ny atin'ny tany, hita amin'ny fandinihana vaovao

ByRobert Andre

Oct 5, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Texas (UT) and collaborators in China has revealed that the inner core of the Earth is much more malleable than previously believed. By analyzing seismic tomography data and using lab experiments combined with AI algorithms, scientists discovered that the movement of iron atoms in the Earth’s inner core is greater than anticipated, making it softer and less rigid against shear forces.

The Earth’s inner core, located approximately 2,900km (1,802 miles) below the surface, has long been a mystery due to the inability to directly explore it. However, through seismic tomography, researchers have been able to gain insights into the internal structure of the planet.

The findings of this study have significant implications for understanding the role of the inner core in generating the Earth’s magnetic field. It could help explain why seismic measurements of the inner core indicate a softer environment than expected under high pressures. The inner core, along with the outer core, is responsible for generating the Earth’s magnetic field, which is crucial for sustaining a habitable planet.

To recreate the conditions of the inner core, scientists used a small iron plate and collected temperature, pressure, and velocity data by subjecting it to a fast-moving projectile. This data was then fed into an AI computer model, which allowed researchers to scale up the atomic configuration of the iron atoms to mimic the environment within the inner core.

Understanding the dynamic processes and evolution of the Earth’s inner core has been a challenging task, but this study provides valuable insights. It sheds light on the movement of atoms in the inner core and how energy and heat are generated at the heart of our planet.

Sources: Phys.org

