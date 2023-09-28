Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Hevitra vaovao momba ny fomba famalian'ny sela ny adin-tsaina

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 28, 2023
Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have discovered an important mechanism by which cells respond to stress. When cells are stressed by heat or toxins, they form stress granules, droplet-like compartments that sequester messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules, preventing them from being translated into proteins. This slowdown in protein production allows cells to conserve energy and focus on repairs.
The study, published in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, revealed that a chemical modification called m6A on mRNA is crucial for the formation of stress granules. The researchers found that m6A-tagged mRNA binds to YTHDF proteins, which accumulate in stress granules. The study also showed that longer mRNAs are disproportionately present in stress granules because they have higher levels of m6A.
Dr. Samie Jaffrey, the senior author of the study, explained that m6A plays a primary role in driving mRNAs into stress granules during cell stress. The researchers speculate that in the past, longer mRNAs were more likely to be dysfunctional or from viruses. The development of cellular pathways to sequester longer mRNAs in stress granules may have originated as a way to prevent the production of unsafe proteins.
This new understanding of how cells respond to stress could have implications for diseases such as Alzheimer’s and ALS, where this mechanism may be abnormally active. Further research is needed to explore the potential therapeutic applications of targeting stress granules in these diseases.
