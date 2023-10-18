Fiainan-tanàna

Mety hanazava ny fipoahan'ny angovo mahery vaika avy amin'ny habakabaka ny Starquakes, manolotra fikarohana vaovao

Robert Andre

Oct 18, 2023
New research conducted at the University of Tokyo proposes that “starquakes” may be behind the intense bursts of energy from space known as fast radio bursts. These signals, which can be detected as radio waves, were first discovered in 2007 and can travel billions of light years, lasting only a fraction of a second.

While the cause of these bursts remains a mystery, the prevailing theory suggests that some are emitted by neutron stars, which form when a supergiant star collapses. Particularly, magnetars, which are neutron stars with strong magnetic fields, have been observed emitting fast radio bursts.

Previous studies have noted similarities between the energy distribution of repeat fast radio bursts and that of earthquakes and solar flares. However, the University of Tokyo’s new study, published in the “Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society,” discovered distinct differences between the bursts and flares while also identifying several similarities between fast radio bursts and earthquakes.

This supports the hypothesis that fast radio bursts are caused by “starquakes,” which occur when the surface of a neutron star undergoes a sudden shift. Similar to earthquakes, starquakes could provide insights into understanding high-density matter, nuclear physics, and even the behavior of earthquakes.

Professor Tomonori Totani of the University of Tokyo’s Department of Astronomy expressed that studying starquakes on distant ultradense stars provides new perspectives on earthquakes since the interior of a neutron star is the densest region in the universe. This research opens up possibilities for gaining new insights into very high-density matter and the fundamental laws of nuclear physics.

The study conducted by Professor Totani and graduate student Yuya Tsuzuki analyzed the correlation across two-dimensional space and examined the time-energy relationship of nearly 7,000 fast radio bursts from different sources. They also studied earthquakes using data from Japan and analyzed solar flares through records from the Hinode international mission.

Further research will be conducted to validate the universality of the similarities found between fast radio bursts, earthquakes, and solar flares. Understanding the mechanisms behind these energetic space events could potentially reveal intriguing findings about the nature of our universe.

