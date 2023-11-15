Ny fandalinana zava-baovao dia manambara fomba fijery momba ny lalana simika izay nitarika ho amin'ny fiainana eto an-tany

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery, successfully recreating a chemical reaction that may have caused the formation of complex, self-replicating structures that eventually evolved into life on Earth. This remarkable experiment sheds new light on the origins of life and provides intriguing insights into the processes that occurred billions of years ago.

Before the era of DNA-based life, the existence of RNA, or ribonucleic acid, played a pivotal role. RNA possesses the unique ability to self-replicate and catalyze various chemical reactions, making it an essential component of life. However, RNA is composed of smaller building blocks known as ribonucleotides, and understanding how these components formed early on Earth and combined to create RNA has been a challenge for scientists.

In a recent study, a team of chemists successfully reconstructed a series of reactions necessary for the formation of RNA, thereby contributing to the emergence of life. Explaining the significance of their work, PhD candidate in Prebiotic Chemistry at UNSW Sydney, Quoc Phuong Tran, elaborated on the importance of autocatalytic reactions. These reactions produce chemicals that encourage the same reaction to occur again, allowing them to sustain themselves in various environments.

Integrating autocatalysis into a well-known chemical pathway for producing ribonucleotide building blocks, the researchers demonstrated how this process might have plausibly transpired on the early Earth. Autocatalytic reactions play vital roles in biology, from regulating heartbeats to creating intricate patterns on seashells. The replication of life itself, where a cell takes in nutrients and energy to produce two cells, exemplifies the complexity of autocatalysis.

By introducing cyanamide, a simple molecule, to the formose reaction, the research team identified a method for diverting molecules produced during the reaction towards the creation of ribonucleotides. This breakthrough study contributes to our understanding of the chemical pathways that paved the way for the development and diversification of life on our planet.

