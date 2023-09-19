Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny NASA dia nanandrana ny fomba fivilian'ny asteroid mba hiarovana ny tany

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 19, 2023
Ny NASA dia nanandrana ny fomba fivilian'ny asteroid mba hiarovana ny tany

Scientists at NASA have successfully conducted a test to determine if they can change the course of an asteroid heading towards Earth. The mission, called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart), aimed to deflect an asteroid named Dimorphos. The $330 million spacecraft was launched as part of the kinetic impactor technique, a method of asteroid deflection.

Although NASA assured the public that Dimorphos is not a threat to Earth, the mission was designed to determine the viability of this deflection technique for future asteroid collisions. The agency wants to be prepared in case an asteroid on a collision course with Earth is discovered in the future.

This test is part of NASA’s ongoing efforts to study and understand near-Earth objects (NEOs) and devise methods to protect our planet from potential impacts. The agency has been exploring various strategies, including kinetic impactor techniques, gravity tractors, and asteroid redirection through gravity assists.

The Dart mission involved crashing the spacecraft into Dimorphos and studying the results. By gathering data on the asteroid’s response to the impact, scientists can assess the effectiveness of the kinetic impactor technique in altering an asteroid’s trajectory. Such knowledge will be crucial in developing future asteroid deflection missions.

NASA’s dedication to asteroid research and deflection strategies highlights their commitment to safeguarding the Earth from potential catastrophic events. By continually advancing our understanding of asteroids and refining our methods, we can be better prepared to respond to any future threats.

Sources:
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/
– LADBible: https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest-nasa-has-just-hit-an-asteroid-20220522

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Ny sambon-danitra OSIRIS-REx an'ny NASA dia hamoaka kapsule santionany asterôida hipetraka any an'efitr'i Utah

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ny niandohan'ny hetsika misy tanjona: hevitra avy amin'ny fikarohana zazakely

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ny iraka OSIRIS-REx: Famerenana ireo santionany amin'ny vatolampy vahiny eto an-tany

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Malahelo ianao

Science

Ny sambon-danitra OSIRIS-REx an'ny NASA dia hamoaka kapsule santionany asterôida hipetraka any an'efitr'i Utah

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny niandohan'ny hetsika misy tanjona: hevitra avy amin'ny fikarohana zazakely

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny iraka OSIRIS-REx: Famerenana ireo santionany amin'ny vatolampy vahiny eto an-tany

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny Vikram Lander sy Pragyan Rover ao India dia mijanona amin'ny fomba torimaso

Sep 23, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments