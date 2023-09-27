Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Hitan'ny mpahay siansa ny rafitra hazo tranainy indrindra eran-tany any Zambia

ByRobert Andre

Sep 27, 2023
Hitan'ny mpahay siansa ny rafitra hazo tranainy indrindra eran-tany any Zambia

famintinana:
Scientists in Zambia have found the remains of what is believed to be the oldest wooden structure in the world. Dating back 476,000 years, it is a hundred times older than the pyramids of Egypt. The discovery was made at Kalambo Falls, a site that contains evidence of human occupation from the early Stone Age to modern times. The preserved wooden remains were found in an area with a high water table, which helped to prevent the organic material from decaying. The team, led by Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool, found that the wooden structure consisted of two interlocking logs joined by a notch. They also recovered four wood tools, including a wedge, digging stick, cut log, and notched branch. These findings suggest an early diversity in woodworking techniques and challenge previous notions about the technical knowledge of early hominins. The discovery predated the appearance of modern humans by thousands of years.

The team also found evidence that the wood had been shaped with a cleaver-like edge, indicating the ability to work wood on a large scale. The dense forest and high water table at Kalambo provided the perfect conditions for creating a built environment, such as raised platforms or walkways. The discovery challenges the perception that early hominins were primarily mobile foragers with limited technological diversity.

Sources:
– National Post: https://nationalpost.com/article/content/1384655/scientists-discover-world-s-oldest-wooden-structure-in-zambia

By Robert Andre

Related Post

Science

Miitatra ny misterin'ny faribolan'ny Fairy: Ny faharanitan-tsaina amin'ny artifisialy dia mamaritra azy ireo any amin'ny firenena 15

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Iraka vaovao hijerena ny vanim-potoana maizina amin'izao rehetra izao

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ny Falcon Heavy Rocket an'ny SpaceX dia napetraka hamoaka ny sambon-danitra Psyche an'ny NASA

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Malahelo ianao

Science

Miitatra ny misterin'ny faribolan'ny Fairy: Ny faharanitan-tsaina amin'ny artifisialy dia mamaritra azy ireo any amin'ny firenena 15

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Iraka vaovao hijerena ny vanim-potoana maizina amin'izao rehetra izao

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny Falcon Heavy Rocket an'ny SpaceX dia napetraka hamoaka ny sambon-danitra Psyche an'ny NASA

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Nahita fomba vaovao hanoratana anaty rano rano ny mpahay siansa

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments