Fanakona-masoandro isan-taona tsy fahita firy hamakivaky an'i Etazonia

A rare annular solar eclipse will occur on Saturday, October 14, making its way across the United States. The eclipse will be visible in all continental states, including Alaska. However, in Southwest Virginia, scattered showers are expected to interfere with the view of the partial eclipse.

An annular eclipse happens when the moon passes in front of the sun, causing a temporary dimming of daylight. During this particular eclipse, the moon will be further away from Earth, making it appear smaller than the sun. This gives it the name “annular” and creates a “ring of fire” effect as the sun illuminates behind the moon.

The eclipse’s path will move across the Western U.S., starting in Southern Oregon and continuing through Texas. In Roanoke, the sun will be approximately 40% eclipsed at maximum. The entire event will take 2 hours and 48 minutes from start to finish. The moon will start moving in front of the sun just before noon EDT, with the maximum eclipse occurring at approximately 1:15 p.m. The third and final contact of the moon and sun will happen just before 3:00 p.m.

The eclipse will be affected by the weather, as a cold front is expected to bring scattered showers to the region. Cloudy skies will likely block the view of the eclipse for most of the weekend. However, even with cloud cover, the slight daytime darkness associated with eclipses may still be noticeable.

For those able to witness the annular eclipse, it is important to wear specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing when looking directly at the sun. Solar eclipse glasses must be used and are not equivalent to sunglasses. Looking at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, or binoculars is also highly discouraged, as the concentrated solar rays can cause serious eye injury.

If you are unable to find your eclipse glasses from the 2017 eclipse, the Space Science Institute has distributed 5-million solar-viewing glasses across 10,000 libraries in the U.S. Some local libraries will be distributing glasses while supplies last.

If this weekend’s annular eclipse is not visible in your area, there is no need to worry. Another total solar eclipse is expected to occur next year in April, making its way from Texas through Maine. In Roanoke, about 88% of the sun will be covered by the moon during this event on April 8, 2024.

Source: WDBJ

