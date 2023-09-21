Manakaiky kokoa ny mpahay siansa ny hananganana ny tigra Tasmaniana efa lany tamingana amin'ny fampiasana RNA sequencing

Scientists have made significant advancements in genome sequencing technologies that bring them a step closer to resurrecting the extinct Tasmanian Tiger. This species, also known as the thylacine, was found on the Australian continent but vanished from the Earth due to European colonization. By extracting RNA from desiccated remains, researchers are using gene editing on living animals for the first time to recreate an extinct species.

The Tasmanian Tiger was a predator resembling a wolf-dog with distinctive stripes along its back. Its last recorded presence was in captivity at a zoo in 1936. The new project at the Swedish Museum of Natural History aims to use RNA sequencing to bring the Tasmanian Tiger back to life. While DNA is typically used for gene editing, this is the first time RNA will be utilized for this purpose.

DNA, or Deoxyribonucleic acid, is a double-stranded helical structure that contains genetic information and instructions for building and maintaining an organism. RNA, or Ribonucleic Acid, is a single-stranded molecule that acts as a messenger, carrying out instructions from DNA and assisting in protein synthesis.

The significance of this project lies in the unraveling of mysteries surrounding extinct species like the Tasmanian Tiger. RNA sequencing can provide scientists with a more comprehensive understanding of their genetic makeup, gene activity, and biological processes. This knowledge can contribute to our understanding of their history, evolution, and the factors leading to their extinction.

Additionally, RNA sequencing has broader applications. By using RNA from old viruses, scientists can decipher the cause of past pandemics and gain insights into the mechanisms behind viral outbreaks. This research has the potential to improve our understanding of viral diseases and aid in the prevention and management of future outbreaks.

In conclusion, the use of RNA sequencing in resurrecting the Tasmanian Tiger represents a significant breakthrough in genetic research. This project not only allows scientists to recreate extinct species but also provides valuable insights into their biology, history, and the processes that shaped their existence.

