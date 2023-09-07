Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny mpikaroka dia mamorona Plasmonic Nanotweezers amin'ny famandrihana zavatra nanoscale

ByRobert Andre

Sep 7, 2023
Ny mpikaroka dia mamorona Plasmonic Nanotweezers amin'ny famandrihana zavatra nanoscale

Researchers at Vanderbilt University have developed a new technology called “Geometry-induced Electrohydrodynamic Tweezers” (GET), which utilizes plasmonic nanotweezers to trap nanoscale objects. The breakthrough, published in Nature Communications, offers a faster and more precise method for trapping objects such as extracellular vesicles, which play a role in diseases like cancer.

Traditional optical tweezers, which manipulate micron-scale matter, struggle with nanoscale objects due to the diffraction limit of light. However, the researchers have harnessed the power of plasmonics to overcome this limitation. Plasmonics confines light to the nanoscale, providing a solution for trapping nanoscale objects. However, the process of trapping nanoparticles near plasmonic structures can be time-consuming.

The GET technology developed by Justus Ndukaife and Chuchuan Hong allows for rapid and parallel trapping and positioning of nanoscale biological objects near plasmonic cavities. This is achieved without harmful heating effects and takes only seconds to complete. The researchers note that this advancement marks a significant milestone in optical trapping at the nanoscale and paves the way for further understanding the role of extracellular vesicles in diseases like cancer.

Ndukaife’s previous work on optical anapoles to trap nanosized extracellular vesicles and particles has also been published in Nano Letters. This new development expands on these findings and provides a scalable trapping solution for single nanosized objects.

Source:
– Chuchuan Hong et al, Scalable trapping of single nanosized extracellular vesicles using plasmonics, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40549-7
– Vanderbilt University

By Robert Andre

Related Post

Science

Ny Ekipa Iraisam-pirenena dia mamita ny filaharan'ny Y Chromosome, manambara ireo fototarazo misy proteinina vaovao

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Lohatenin'ny lahatsoratra vaovao: Ny tombony amin'ny fanazaran-tena amin'ny fisaintsainana

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Mamokatra Oksizenina ao amin'ny Planeta Mena ny Andrana Oxygen Mars an'ny NASA

Sep 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny Ekipa Iraisam-pirenena dia mamita ny filaharan'ny Y Chromosome, manambara ireo fototarazo misy proteinina vaovao

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments