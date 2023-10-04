Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny fianarana milina dia mamela ny faminaniany ny fihetsiky ny sela tsirairay amin'ny fitsaboana

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 4, 2023
Ny fianarana milina dia mamela ny faminaniany ny fihetsiky ny sela tsirairay amin'ny fitsaboana

Experts from ETH Zurich, the University of Zurich, and the University Hospital Zurich have developed a machine learning approach called CellOT that can predict how individual cells will react to specific treatments. This innovative method offers hope for more accurate diagnoses and therapeutics.

In the battle against cancer, understanding the behavior of individual cells towards a drug is crucial. The new machine learning approach allows for a fine-grained understanding of cell changes and drug effects, surpassing previous methods in accuracy and nuance.

Traditionally, the effect of a drug is known only as a statistical average of a larger cell population. However, this approach may not detect certain tumor cells that survive the drug due to their nature or acquired resistances. The CellOT method recognizes the distinct reactions individual cells can have to a drug within a larger population, enabling more effective cancer treatments.

By understanding how each cell reacts to disturbances such as drugs, CellOT can describe and predict the sensitivity or resistance of individual cells. This knowledge is crucial for developing new treatment approaches and strategies.

The researchers have demonstrated that the CellOT method works not only on cancer cells but also on other pathogenic cells, such as in the case of lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease.

One key innovation of CellOT is the ability to make predictions. The machine learning method can evaluate existing cell measurement data and predict how individual cells will respond to perturbations that have not yet been measured in the laboratory. This enables more targeted and personalized treatments.

Overall, the CellOT method opens up new possibilities for understanding and predicting individual cell reactions to treatments, offering hope for improved diagnoses and therapeutics in the future.

Source: Nature Methods (2023) | DOI: 10.1038/s41592-023-01969-x

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Misiona Rocket NASA notarihan'ny mpahay siansa Indiana mba handalina ny vokatry ny fanakona-masoandro an-taonany amin'ny atmosfera ambony eto an-tany

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ny fiantraikan'ny zanabolana BlueWalker 3 amin'ny Astronomia: Fikarohana vaovao sy ahiahy

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fanekena Cookie sy ny tsiambaratelo amin'ny varotra an-tserasera

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andre

Malahelo ianao

Science

Misiona Rocket NASA notarihan'ny mpahay siansa Indiana mba handalina ny vokatry ny fanakona-masoandro an-taonany amin'ny atmosfera ambony eto an-tany

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny fiantraikan'ny zanabolana BlueWalker 3 amin'ny Astronomia: Fikarohana vaovao sy ahiahy

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fanekena Cookie sy ny tsiambaratelo amin'ny varotra an-tserasera

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Cliffs Cosmic: Mampiseho ny fahaterahan'ny kintana miafina

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments