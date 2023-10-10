Fiainan-tanàna

Ny lavaka isan-taona ao amin'ny sosona Ozone dia mahatratra ny haben'ny firaketana amin'ny volana septambra

Scientists from the European Space Agency have reported that the annual hole in the ozone layer reached a record size in September. The hole, which appears over Antarctica each year, varies in size due to temperature and other atmospheric conditions. However, this news should not be cause for alarm as the hole’s existence and fluctuations are a natural occurrence.

The so-called “hole” in the ozone layer is actually a thinning of the atmosphere that occurs seasonally over Antarctica during the polar spring. This phenomenon is caused by extreme weather conditions and unique polar stratospheric clouds that form high up in the atmosphere during the cold, dark winter in Antarctica. These clouds interact with ozone-depleting chemicals, which are activated by ultraviolet light when the sun returns after months of darkness.

While the exact size of the hole this year is still being determined, scientists at the European Space Agency reported that it grew to three times the size of Brazil in September, making it one of the largest on record at that time. There were predictions that the ozone hole may be larger than usual this year due to water vapor emitted from the eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano in January 2022.

It is important to note that year over year, the ozone layer is on track for full recovery within the next few decades. The discovery of the ozone hole in the 1970s and 1980s was linked to pollution from chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which were used in air conditioning, refrigerants, and other applications. The Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, banned the use of CFCs, but they still persist in our atmosphere. Monitoring the ozone layer is crucial in ensuring that countries adhere to the Montreal Protocol and safeguarding life on Earth from the harmful effects of high-energy UV light from the sun.

Sources: The Weather Company, European Space Agency

