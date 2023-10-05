Kanada dia hiaina fanakona-masoandro ampahany amin'ny taona 2023

Canada will witness a partial solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, as the annular solar eclipse passes through the narrow path of land from Oregon in the United States to the coast of Natal in Brazil. Depending on the location in Canada, the obscuration of the sun will range up to 85%, resulting in noticeable darkening of the day.

An annular eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse. In an annular eclipse, the moon appears smaller and does not fully cover the sun, creating a bright “ring of fire” around the moon. The full annular spectacle can only be seen from locations along the path of annularity, where the moon crosses the sun’s center. In Western Canada, observers can expect a partial eclipse with over 50% of the sun’s area covered by the moon.

The duration and maximum coverage of the eclipse will vary depending on the location. For example, in Victoria, British Columbia, the eclipse will last from 8:07 to 10:38 a.m., with maximum coverage at 9:19 a.m. Vancouver, Prince George, Whitehorse, Lethbridge, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Windsor, London, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Halifax, Charlottetown, and St. John’s will also experience the partial solar eclipse at different times.

To safely view the eclipse, it is essential to use special solar filters specifically designed for observing a solar eclipse. Looking directly at the sun without proper protection can harm your eyes. Genuine solar glasses can be purchased from local RASC/Science Centres or reputable stores. Alternatively, you can create a pinhole projector or use a welding mask with a lens rating of 14.

Various viewing parties will be organized throughout Canada by regional RASC centers, science centers, and university physics departments. These events will provide the opportunity to view the eclipse through solar telescopes, and free eclipse glasses will be distributed at most venues. Some suggested locations for viewing the eclipse include Mount Tolmie Park in Victoria, Science World and UBC Department of Physics & Astronomy in Vancouver, and RASC Observatory at TELUS World of Science in Edmonton.

Make sure to check the weather conditions and details of specific events in your area to fully enjoy this rare celestial phenomenon.

Sources:

– NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

– Great American Eclipse

– HM Nautical Almanac Office

- NASA

– Time & Date website