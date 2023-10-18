Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Fikarohana vaovao: Ny fôsilin'i Lorrainosaurus dia manazava ny fivoaran'ny Plesiosaurs tany am-boalohany

ByRobert Andre

Oct 18, 2023
Fikarohana vaovao: Ny fôsilin'i Lorrainosaurus dia manazava ny fivoaran'ny Plesiosaurs tany am-boalohany

A team of paleontologists from various institutions has made an exciting new discovery about the evolution of plesiosaurs, an ancient clade of sea creatures. The researchers studied a Lorrainosaurus fossil housed at Luxembourg’s National Museum of Natural History and found that plesiosaurs evolved earlier than previously thought. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Plesiosaurs were large, shark-like creatures that lived in the oceans millions of years ago. They were known for their size and powerful jaws, earning them the nickname “sea murderers.” Through their study, paleontologists have learned that some species of plesiosaurs grew up to 14.5 meters long and had two pairs of side fins, giving them superior agility in pursuing prey.

The Lorrainosaurus fossil was discovered near Lorrain, France, by amateur paleontologists in 1983. It was later studied by researchers at the MNHN before being put on display. The new study took a fresh look at the fossil and identified it as a new genus, which they named Lorrainosaurus. The researchers also observed that this particular fossil was smaller than other related specimens, measuring about 6 meters long.

By examining the features of the Lorrainosaurus fossil and comparing them with other finds, the research team determined that Lorrainosaurus was one of the earliest plesiosaurs, giving rise to larger marine reptiles in later periods. Additionally, they discovered that plesiosaurs evolved earlier than previously believed, dating back to the Middle Jurassic period. They also found that plesiosaurs predominantly inhabited the area that is now western Europe.

This new discovery provides valuable insight into the early evolution and ecological significance of plesiosaurs. It highlights how these apex predators existed and thrived for approximately 80 million years. Further research in this field will continue to deepen our understanding of prehistoric marine life.

Sources:
– Sven Sachs et al, The rise of macropredatory pliosaurids near the Early-Middle Jurassic transition, Scientific Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-43015-y
– Phys.org news article: New look at a Lorrainosaurus in a museum finds plesiosaurs evolved earlier than thought

By Robert Andre

Related Post

Science

Ny lavaka mainty dia mety misy amin'ny mpivady mifandanja tsara, seho fianarana

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Dia mankany amin'ny Asteroid 16 Psyche: Fikarohana ny fahaterahan'ny rafi-masoandro

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andre
Science

Karandoha ramanavy tamin'ny 50 tapitrisa taona lasa izay dia manome hevi-baovao momba ny fivoaran'ny ramanavy tany am-boalohany

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Malahelo ianao

Science

Ny lavaka mainty dia mety misy amin'ny mpivady mifandanja tsara, seho fianarana

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Dia mankany amin'ny Asteroid 16 Psyche: Fikarohana ny fahaterahan'ny rafi-masoandro

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Karandoha ramanavy tamin'ny 50 tapitrisa taona lasa izay dia manome hevi-baovao momba ny fivoaran'ny ramanavy tany am-boalohany

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mahatanty onja mafana ny kintana satroboninahitry ny tsilo zaza tsy ampy taona, miteraka loza mitatao ho an'ny haran-dranomasina

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments