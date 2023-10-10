Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Misiona Psyche an'ny NASA: Mikaroka asterôida sarobidy

ByRobert Andre

Oct 10, 2023
Misiona Psyche an'ny NASA: Mikaroka asterôida sarobidy

NASA is preparing for an extraordinary mission that is set to launch on October 12th. The mission revolves around the Psyche Spacecraft, which will journey to an asteroid using solar electric propulsion. This innovative propulsion system utilizes the power of the sun to generate charged particles, propelling the spacecraft forward.

What makes this mission truly remarkable is the target itself – an asteroid worth more than an extraordinary 10,000 quadrillion US dollars. To put this into perspective, it surpasses the total value of all the gold on Earth. The mission is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, riding aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket.

The primary objective of the Psyche mission is to conduct a comprehensive study of the asteroid. This study could provide valuable insights into the early formation of our planet and the nature of planetary cores. By mapping the asteroid’s surface and investigating its properties, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of its composition and origins.

In addition to its scientific significance, this mission could have profound implications for the global economy. The immense value associated with this celestial body presents an opportunity for potential resource exploitation in the future.

The Psyche mission is led by Arizona State University and forms part of NASA’s Discovery Program. NASA has carefully prepared for the launch, ensuring that everything is in perfect order. If successful, this groundbreaking mission could revolutionize our understanding of asteroids and their potential economic value.

Sources:

NASA

Arizona State University

By Robert Andre

Related Post

Science

Fahatakarana ny maha-zava-dehibe ny Cookies amin'ny fiainana manokana an-tserasera

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ny faharefoan'ny Tontolo iainana amin'ny faritra atahorana

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Mety hahemotra noho ny andro ratsy ny fandefasana sambon-danitra Psyche an'ny NASA

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Fahatakarana ny maha-zava-dehibe ny Cookies amin'ny fiainana manokana an-tserasera

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ny faharefoan'ny Tontolo iainana amin'ny faritra atahorana

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mety hahemotra noho ny andro ratsy ny fandefasana sambon-danitra Psyche an'ny NASA

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Nahita Asteroid 2023 TF4 ny NASA

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments