Exploring our Solar System: NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has marked an extraordinary feat in space exploration by successfully collecting samples from the asteroid Bennu and bringing them back to Earth. The mission, named Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security—Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx), aims to enhance our understanding of the origin and history of our Solar System.

Asteroid Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid (NEA), was carefully selected for the mission. The decision took into account rigorous discussions surrounding the scientific and engineering capabilities of the mission. Bennu is not only a strategic target for exploration but is also a carbonaceous asteroid with high carbon content, making it a valuable source of pristine material from the early stages of our Solar System’s formation.

Planetary sample return missions, like OSIRIS-REx, play a crucial role in unlocking secrets about the origin of life on Earth. While our planet has experienced significant modifications throughout its existence, asteroids like Bennu have remained relatively unchanged since their creation billions of years ago. By studying samples from known sources, scientists can correlate information and observations, providing a deeper understanding of our Solar System’s composition.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx is not the first mission to retrieve asteroid samples. In 2010, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Hayabusa 1 mission successfully brought back a sample from the asteroid Itokawa, and more recently, Hayabusa 2 returned from asteroid 162173 Ryugu with a soil sample. These missions have already provided researchers with valuable insights into the oldest known materials in our Solar System.

As OSIRIS-REx continues its exploration of space, the spacecraft has been repurposed as OSIRIS-APEX. Currently en route to the asteroid Apophis, it will conduct a fly-by of the asteroid after a nearly six-year journey. These ongoing missions not only expand our knowledge of our Solar System but also drive innovations that benefit life on Earth.

