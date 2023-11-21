NASA’s Astrobotic Installs Distinctive Decal on Peregrine Lunar Lander

NASA, in collaboration with Astrobotic Technologies, recently affixed the iconic NASA meatball decal onto the Peregrine lunar lander. This milestone event took place at the Astrotech Space Operations Facility near the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, signifying an important step towards the first commercial robotic flight to the lunar surface.

Astrobotic Technologies, responsible for delivering NASA and commercial payloads to the Moon, plans to launch the Peregrine lander on the United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan rocket. The liftoff is scheduled to take place from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with the lander expected to touch down on the lunar surface in early 2024.

This significant development prompted NASA to organize a “What’s on Board” media teleconference, which will be held on November 29th at 2 p.m. EST. The conference aims to discuss the science payloads that will be transported on this historic lunar mission as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative under the Artemis program.

Representatives from NASA and Astrobotic, including high-ranking officials and program managers, will participate in the briefing. The event will be accessible to the public through an audio stream on NASA’s official website.

The Peregrine Mission One will carry a variety of scientific payloads that will contribute to lunar research. These payloads will target areas such as the lunar exosphere, thermal properties of the lunar regolith, hydrogen abundances in the soil, magnetic fields, and radiation environment monitoring. By gathering data in these areas, NASA aims to expand our understanding of the Moon and advance human exploration in preparation for future missions, including those to Mars.

This mission marks an important step in NASA’s commitment to establish a regular cadence of payload deliveries to the Moon. As part of the CLPS contracts, NASA works with various vendors to facilitate regular experiments, technology testing, and capability demonstrations on the lunar surface. The cumulative maximum value of these contracts is approximately $2.6 billion through 2028.

With the Artemis program, NASA aims to not only explore the Moon but also pave the way for future human missions, including those to Mars. By collaborating with commercial partners like Astrobotic Technologies, NASA is pushing the boundaries of space exploration and opening up new possibilities for scientific discoveries.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the NASA meatball decal?

A: The NASA meatball decal serves as a distinctive symbol representing NASA’s involvement and contribution to a particular mission or project.

Q: When is the scheduled launch of the Peregrine lander?

A: The Peregrine lander is expected to launch no earlier than Sunday, December 24th, 2023, from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Q: What are the scientific payloads that will be carried by the Peregrine Mission One?

A: The payloads include investigations into the lunar exosphere, thermal properties of the lunar regolith, hydrogen abundances in the soil, magnetic fields, and radiation environment monitoring.

F: Inona ny programa Artemis?

A: The Artemis program is NASA’s initiative to return humans to the lunar surface and establish a sustainable presence on the Moon, with the ultimate goal of enabling human missions to Mars.

Q: How much is the cumulative maximum value of the CLPS contracts?

A: The CLPS contracts have a cumulative maximum value of $2.6 billion through 2028.

Sources:

– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

– Artemis Blog: https://blogs.nasa.gov/artemis/