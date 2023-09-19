Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny mpanamory sambon-danitra Frank Rubio dia mandinika ny fijanonana naharitra herintaona ao amin'ny toby habakabaka iraisam-pirenena

ByRobert Andre

Sep 19, 2023
Ny mpanamory sambon-danitra Frank Rubio dia mandinika ny fijanonana naharitra herintaona ao amin'ny toby habakabaka iraisam-pirenena

Astronaut Frank Rubio, who is set to return to Earth after spending a year aboard the International Space Station (ISS), recently spoke to reporters about his extended mission. Rubio admitted that if he had been asked ahead of time if he would be willing to stay for a full year, he likely would have declined due to family commitments. However, once training began for the six-month mission, he was fully committed to completing the task at hand, stating that it was ultimately his job as an astronaut to get the mission done.

During his year-long stay, Rubio missed several important family milestones, including his daughter’s first year at the U.S. Naval Academy and his son’s freshman year at West Point. However, he recognized the sacrifices that come with the job, particularly when it comes to maintaining a permanently occupied space station for over 23 years.

In December of last year, a presumed micrometeoroid hit their docked Soyuz spacecraft, causing a critical coolant line to rupture. As a result, Rubio and his crewmates had to extend their stay for an additional six months while a replacement spacecraft was launched. Despite the unexpected extension, Rubio and his family had already come to terms with the situation and were prepared to make the necessary sacrifices.

Rubio, along with his Soyuz crewmates Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, will return to Earth next week, marking the end of their 371-day mission. This will be the third longest flight in space history and the longest ever for an American astronaut.

Sources:
- NASA TV
– Article: “‘And that’s only because of family’: NASA astronaut reflects on his extended year in space” by William Harwood, CBS News

By Robert Andre

Related Post

Science

Ny sambon-danitra OSIRIS-REx an'ny NASA dia hamoaka kapsule santionany asterôida hipetraka any an'efitr'i Utah

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ny niandohan'ny hetsika misy tanjona: hevitra avy amin'ny fikarohana zazakely

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ny iraka OSIRIS-REx: Famerenana ireo santionany amin'ny vatolampy vahiny eto an-tany

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Malahelo ianao

Science

Ny sambon-danitra OSIRIS-REx an'ny NASA dia hamoaka kapsule santionany asterôida hipetraka any an'efitr'i Utah

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny niandohan'ny hetsika misy tanjona: hevitra avy amin'ny fikarohana zazakely

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny iraka OSIRIS-REx: Famerenana ireo santionany amin'ny vatolampy vahiny eto an-tany

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny Vikram Lander sy Pragyan Rover ao India dia mijanona amin'ny fomba torimaso

Sep 23, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments