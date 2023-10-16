Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Kintana tanora hita teo akaikin'ny Lova mainty Foiben'ny Milky Way, tsy araka ny nantenaina

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
Kintana tanora hita teo akaikin'ny Lova mainty Foiben'ny Milky Way, tsy araka ny nantenaina

The discovery of a cluster of young stars near the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way has puzzled astronomers for decades. According to a recent study, these young stars, known as IRS13, are only about 100,000 years old, much younger than expected given the inhospitable conditions near the black hole.

Researchers from the University of Cologne’s Institute of Astrophysics have been studying IRS13 to unravel the mystery of how these young stars formed in such a forbidding environment. They believe that the stars may have initially been located in the galactic suburbs before migrating closer to the galactic center and being trapped by the black hole’s gravitational pull.

As the IRS13 cluster was pulled in, it created a bow shock, which is a gathering of material resulting from its passage through the interstellar medium. This bow shock then stimulated the formation of more stars, contributing to the presence of young emerging stars in the cluster.

The James Webb Space Telescope has also observed the galactic center and detected signs of water ice near IRS13. This serves as further evidence of the presence of dusty, newly-forming stars in the region. Astronomers hope that future observations from the JWST will provide additional insights into IRS13, helping to solve the mystery of the young stars in the Milky Way’s core.

Sources:
– The Astronomical Journal

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Loharano Angovo Vaovao: Fijinjana herinaratra avy amin'ny Molecular Motion

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ny mpanamory sambon-danitra dia afaka mitondra fiara amin'ny vovoka volana mitsonika mba handresena ireo fanamby

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andre
Science

Fikarohana vaovao momba ny Moon Europa Jupiter: CO₂, Oseana ary hafanana

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Malahelo ianao

Science

Loharano Angovo Vaovao: Fijinjana herinaratra avy amin'ny Molecular Motion

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny mpanamory sambon-danitra dia afaka mitondra fiara amin'ny vovoka volana mitsonika mba handresena ireo fanamby

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Fikarohana vaovao momba ny Moon Europa Jupiter: CO₂, Oseana ary hafanana

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Hitan'ny mpikaroka ny antony nahatonga ny horohorontany tany Mars

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments