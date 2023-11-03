Miss England, Jessica Gagan, recently had an incredible opportunity to take the controls of Boeing’s state-of-the-art Starliner simulator at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Orlando. This rare experience for the beauty pageant winner highlights the growing collaboration between the aerospace industry and individuals promoting STEM education.

Gagan, a graduate of the University of Liverpool with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering, has been a vocal advocate for breaking gender stereotypes in the field. Prior to her visit to the Starliner simulator, she was invited to speak at the Ascend conference in Las Vegas about using the International Space Station (ISS) as a tool to inspire students to pursue careers in STEM.

During her visit with Boeing, Gagan will collaborate with their social media team to create content that showcases the involvement of STEM subjects in the aerospace industry. Her agenda also includes a tour of Boeing’s facilities, a panel discussion with Redwire Space, and potentially witnessing the SpaceX cargo resupply mission to the ISS.

Gagan’s passion for promoting the exciting nature of the aerospace sector and breaking the stereotypes associated with engineering is evident. Her journey from being one of the few female aerospace engineering students at her university to becoming Miss England demonstrates her dedication to inspiring others.

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which Gagan had the opportunity to simulate piloting, has undergone two uncrewed test flights in 2019 and 2022. These tests have been crucial in the certification process for crewed missions to the ISS. Once certified, Starliner will join SpaceX as one of NASA’s options for sending astronauts to space under the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

Gagan’s visit to the Starliner simulator not only highlights her remarkable achievements but also serves as a powerful reminder that individuals from all backgrounds can contribute to the advancement of aerospace technology. By collaborating with industry leaders like Boeing, inspiring figures like Gagan continue to pave the way for a diverse and inclusive future in STEM.

FAQs

1. Who is Miss England?

Miss England is a beauty pageant winner who often chooses to work with charities or students to promote goodwill initiatives.

2. What is the Starliner simulator?

The Starliner simulator is a training tool created by Boeing to simulate piloting their spacecraft, which is designed to transport astronauts to the International Space Station.

3. What is STEM?

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. It represents academic disciplines focused on these subjects and is crucial for careers in the aerospace industry.

4. What is the Commercial Crew Program?

The Commercial Crew Program is an initiative by NASA to partner with private companies, such as Boeing and SpaceX, to develop crewed spacecraft capable of transporting astronauts to and from the ISS.

