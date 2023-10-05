Modely fianarana milina OncoNPC: Manova ny Diagnose ny homamiadan'ny Kilonga tsy fantatra

Fiainan-tanàna

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 5, 2023
The machine learning model OncoNPC offers hope for a precise diagnosis of Cancer of Unknown Primary (CUP), a condition where the primary site of the cancer is unidentified. Identifying the source of cancer is crucial for effective treatment, but in 3 to 5 percent of cases, the standard diagnostic workup fails to pinpoint the primary site, leading to a grim prognosis. OncoNPC, developed by PhD student Intae Moon and colleagues at MIT and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, aims to bridge this gap.

Traditionally, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is used to determine cancer types, but the vast amount of mutation data generated can overwhelm physicians during initial diagnosis. Moon and his team developed OncoNPC to efficiently analyze complex mutation data. Leveraging the XGBoost algorithm, the model identifies genetic mutations associated with various cancer types, incorporating patient age and sex from electronic health records.

Published in Nature Medicine, the study trained OncoNPC on data from 36,445 tumor samples and achieved an impressive accuracy rate. Applying the model to 971 CUP tumors, the researchers successfully classified 41.2 percent of them. The model also provided insights into the genetic features relevant to identifying each cancer type.

To validate OncoNPC’s accuracy, the researchers compared its predictions with patients’ NGS data. The model’s predictions closely aligned with the cancer type indicated by genetic predisposition, inspiring confidence in its performance. A retrospective analysis of 158 CUP patients showed that those whose treatments aligned with OncoNPC predictions experienced significantly improved survival rates.

While further research is needed to confirm the model’s effectiveness across diverse patients and less common cancer sites, the potential impact of OncoNPC is undeniable. Hospitals utilizing NGS tumor sequencing could incorporate this machine learning tool as an additional source of information for oncologists, leading to more precise and effective treatment decisions. Ultimately, OncoNPC brings hope to CUP patients whose prognosis has long been dire. With its impressive accuracy and potential for precision treatment, this breakthrough represents a ray of hope in the battle against Cancer of Unknown Primary.

Source: Nature Medicine

