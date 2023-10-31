Linde sy Ariane Group dia miara-miasa hampandroso ny famokarana fanampiny ho an'ny ampahany amin'ny varahina

Linde and Ariane Group have joined forces in a cutting-edge research project aimed at enhancing the additive manufacturing process for copper alloy parts used in the engine combustion chambers of heavy-lift rockets. The ultimate goal of this partnership is to improve the cost-efficiency of the Ariane 6 program, which has faced budget overruns and delays. By leveraging the capabilities of additive manufacturing, particularly in relation to copper powder, the collaboration aims to develop engine components with intricate geometries that were previously unattainable using traditional manufacturing methods.

Despite its importance as a superior heat conductor in the aerospace industry, copper poses unique challenges in the additive manufacturing process due to its reflective properties. When exposed to lasers, copper acts like a mirror, reflecting a significant amount of power instead of using it to melt the metal. This necessitates higher laser intensities, which in turn can lead to overheating and oxidation issues.

To address these challenges, Linde brings its expertise in gas mixtures and control systems to the project. The company utilizes its specially formulated ADDvance Laser230, a gas mixture of argon and helium, to optimize outcomes in the laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) processes. This proprietary blend not only mitigates fumes and spatter formation but also accelerates cycle times, resulting in a more reliable printing process with reduced costs per part. Additionally, Linde incorporates its unique oxygen control system, ADDvance O2 precision, which maintains a maximum residual oxygen level of as low as 10 parts per million (ppm) in the print chamber. This level of oxygen effectively mitigates the risk of overheating and oxidation, enabling more efficient printing without the need for layer cooling. Moreover, it allows for the reuse of non-oxidized powder, resulting in substantial material cost savings.

By optimizing the additive manufacturing process, Linde and Ariane Group seek to achieve reduced manufacturing costs and improved lead times while upholding the high standards of quality and reliability that have made Ariane a global industry leader in launcher engines. The collaboration delivers further evidence of Linde’s commitment to innovation and partnering with world-leading organizations like Ariane.

FAQs

What is additive manufacturing?

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a manufacturing process that builds objects by depositing successive layers of material. It is known for its ability to create complex geometries and designs that were previously difficult or impossible to achieve using traditional manufacturing methods.

What are the challenges of using copper in additive manufacturing?

Copper’s reflective properties make it difficult to effectively use lasers in the additive manufacturing process. The laser energy is reflected instead of being utilized to melt the metal, resulting in the need for higher laser intensities that can lead to overheating and oxidation issues.

How does Linde’s gas mixture and control system address these challenges?

Linde’s gas mixture, ADDvance Laser230, optimizes the laser powder bed fusion process by mitigating fumes and spatter formation, accelerating cycle times, and reducing costs per part. The company’s oxygen control system, ADDvance O2 precision, ensures a low residual oxygen level in the print chamber, minimizing the risk of overheating and oxidation. It also enables the reuse of non-oxidized powder, leading to significant material cost savings.