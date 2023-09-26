Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny fandraketam-peo momba ny hetsika neural amin'ny totozy dia natao mora kokoa sy maivana kokoa tamin'ny fitaovana vaovao

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 26, 2023
A team of researchers has developed a new lightweight device called ONIX that allows for the recording of neural activity in mice while they engage in natural behaviors such as jumping, running, and exploring their environment. The device overcomes the limitations of previous recording systems and enables the mice to move more freely during data collection. The researchers, based at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus, describe their work in a preprint article posted on bioRxiv.

Current neural recording systems used in animal models such as mice are bulky and heavy, causing the animals to carry a significant portion of their body weight on their skulls. This slows them down and fatigues them. Additionally, the tether that relays signals from the brain to a computer twists and tangles, causing discomfort to the mice and necessitating periodic replacement or untangling. Battery-powered, wireless systems also add too much weight.

ONIX addresses these challenges through a lower-profile design for the headstage, an extremely lightweight micro-tether, and a device called a commuter that actively untwists the tether during recording. The researchers tested the ONIX system by observing mice in a 3D arena and found that mice equipped with ONIX explored faster and exhibited movements similar to unencumbered mice.

The open-access nature of the ONIX system allows researchers to adapt it to their specific experimental needs or make improvements as technology advances. This development paves the way for more effective studies on the brain’s role in complex behaviors, including those associated with autism.

(Source: Preprint article on bioRxiv)

