Dr. Aroh Barjatya, a Professor of Engineering Physics and Director of the Space and Atmospheric Instrumentation Lab (SAIL) at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, is set to lead a multi-institution NASA rocket mission on October 14 to study the effects of an annular solar eclipse on the Earth’s upper atmosphere, specifically the ionosphere. The eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire,” will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and various countries in South and Central America.

The mission, called Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP), involves the launch of three rockets from NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico. These rockets will be launched simultaneously with the occurrence of the eclipse, aiming to observe and analyze the changes in the upper atmosphere during the eclipse. One of the key moments of interest is when there is a sudden reduction in light.

During a solar eclipse, the Earth’s upper atmosphere undergoes significant alterations. These alterations can affect radio communication both in the air and on the ground. The ionosphere experiences fluctuations in temperature and density during an eclipse, which can disrupt satellite communications, including GPS systems. The objective of the APEP mission is to gather knowledge about these phenomena and improve understanding and forecast of eclipse-related impacts on satellite communications in the future.

The mission involves strategic rocket launches at different times relative to the eclipse. The first rocket will launch 35 minutes before the eclipse’s peak, the second will launch precisely at the peak during the annular phase, and the third will launch 35 minutes after the peak. This sequential launch approach aims to study the impact of the eclipse’s shadow on the ionosphere.

In addition to the rocket launches, a group of students from Embry-Riddle will deploy high-altitude balloons to measure weather changes as the eclipse passes by. These balloons will be launched at intervals of 20 minutes, providing valuable data alongside the rocket observations.

Dr. Barjatya chose to use sounding rockets for this mission due to their ability to target and measure specific regions of space with great precision. These rockets can record changes at various altitudes as they travel into suborbital space and return to Earth.

This is not the only launch for the APEP mission. The rockets launched in New Mexico will be recovered and launched again from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on April 8, 2024, during a total solar eclipse that will cross from Texas to Maine in the United States.

In conclusion, the APEP mission, led by Dr. Aroh Barjatya, aims to investigate the effects of an annular solar eclipse on the Earth’s upper atmosphere. By studying the changes in the ionosphere during the eclipse, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of how eclipses impact satellite communications. This knowledge will contribute to improved forecasting and mitigation strategies for future eclipse-related disruptions.

