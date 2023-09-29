Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny Lehiben'ny habakabaka ao India dia tsy taitra tamin'ny iraka toa ny fiafaran'ny volana

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 29, 2023
India’s space chief, S. Somanath, expressed satisfaction with the likely conclusion of the country’s lunar mission as attempts to reconnect with the moon rover have been unsuccessful. In August, India had successfully landed a craft on the moon, becoming the fourth nation to do so. The rover, named Pragyan, meaning “Wisdom” in Sanskrit, conducted surveys near the moon’s south pole before being powered down ahead of the two-week lunar night. The Indian Space Research Agency had hoped to reactivate the rover once daylight returned, but communication has not been reestablished.

Despite the potential loss of contact, Somanath stated that the rover had accomplished its expected tasks. India has been steadily advancing its space program and has managed to achieve impressive milestones while maintaining a comparatively low-budget. The country utilizes existing technologies and employs highly skilled engineers at lower wages than their international counterparts. Previous achievements include sending a mission to orbit Mars in 2014 and plans for a crewed mission into Earth’s orbit by next year.

India’s recent lunar mission follows a setback in 2019 when its predecessor crashed during final descent. However, the successful landing in August marked a significant achievement for the country’s space program. Although efforts to reconnect with the rover have been unsuccessful thus far, India remains optimistic about its future space endeavors.

India space chief unfazed by Moon mission’s apparent end (2023, September 29). Retrieved 29 September 2023.

