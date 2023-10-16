Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Fahitana ny Fifalian'ny Bouldering: Fomba fijerin'ny Tsy Atleta

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 16, 2023
Fahitana ny Fifalian'ny Bouldering: Fomba fijerin'ny Tsy Atleta

Bouldering, a form of rock climbing that takes place on indoor, artificial walls without ropes or a harness, may seem intimidating to non-athletic individuals like myself. However, after giving it a try earlier this year, I quickly discovered that bouldering is accessible and enjoyable regardless of ability level.

The first time I walked into a bouldering gym, I felt overwhelmed by the sight of skilled climbers effortlessly navigating the walls. I doubted my own capabilities, wondering how I, a writer and stay-at-home cat mom, would be able to perform such physically demanding movements. Despite my reservations, I decided to give it a shot.

With the support and encouragement of my boyfriend and his experienced climber friend, I began attempting the easiest routes, color-coded purple. Even pulling myself off the ground was a challenge at first, but as I continued to climb, I found myself becoming physically exhausted yet exhilarated.

Climbing and bouldering offer both physical and mental benefits. It helps build strength and stamina while keeping the mind focused, reducing anxiety, and boosting confidence and self-esteem. The problem-solving aspect of the activity fostered a sense of teamwork and camaraderie among climbers of different skill levels.

Although progress has been slow, I have now advanced to climbing on orange rocks, the next level after purple. I still fall regularly, but this hasn’t dampened my enthusiasm. Every week, the rock formations change, keeping the practice interesting and exciting.

Bouldering has become a shared hobby for me and my friends, replacing the usual routine of dining and drinking on weekends. I wholeheartedly recommend bouldering to anyone, particularly those who consider themselves non-athletic. Finding passion in something one is mediocre at can be liberating and bring immense joy.

Whether I ever conquer more challenging routes or not, I will continue climbing simply because it makes me happy. When an activity is pursued for personal enjoyment rather than external validation, it allows us to experience a lighter world.

Source: The source article

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Hitan'ny Agronomista ny fitsaboana hormonina ary ny Zeolita dia afaka miaro ny zavamaniry amin'ny metaly mavesatra

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ny NASA dia miantso ny vondrom-piarahamonina siantifika mba hanamafisana ny fahaiza-manao ara-tsiansa amin'ny Teleskaopy Romana

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Mihoatra noho ny robot ve ny olombelona amin'ny fanamby amin'ny fiaraha-miasa? Ny fandinihana vaovao dia mampiseho ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fiaraha-miasa

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Hitan'ny Agronomista ny fitsaboana hormonina ary ny Zeolita dia afaka miaro ny zavamaniry amin'ny metaly mavesatra

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny NASA dia miantso ny vondrom-piarahamonina siantifika mba hanamafisana ny fahaiza-manao ara-tsiansa amin'ny Teleskaopy Romana

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mihoatra noho ny robot ve ny olombelona amin'ny fanamby amin'ny fiaraha-miasa? Ny fandinihana vaovao dia mampiseho ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fiaraha-miasa

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

'Hamitaka' na 'hitsabo' ny mpanara-maso amin'ity taona ity ve ny Comet 2/P Encke sy ny meteors Taurid?

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments