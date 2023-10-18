Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Vokatry ny Entropy ao amin'ny atidoha ve ny fahatsiarovan-tena?

ByRobert Andre

Oct 18, 2023
Vokatry ny Entropy ao amin'ny atidoha ve ny fahatsiarovan-tena?

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By Robert Andre

Related Post

Science

Mety hahatohitra kokoa ny hafanan'ny tany noho ny noheverina teo aloha ny takelaka gilasy any Greenland

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ny lavaka mainty dia mety misy amin'ny mpivady mifandanja tsara, seho fianarana

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Dia mankany amin'ny Asteroid 16 Psyche: Fikarohana ny fahaterahan'ny rafi-masoandro

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andre

Malahelo ianao

Science

Mety hahatohitra kokoa ny hafanan'ny tany noho ny noheverina teo aloha ny takelaka gilasy any Greenland

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny lavaka mainty dia mety misy amin'ny mpivady mifandanja tsara, seho fianarana

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Dia mankany amin'ny Asteroid 16 Psyche: Fikarohana ny fahaterahan'ny rafi-masoandro

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Karandoha ramanavy tamin'ny 50 tapitrisa taona lasa izay dia manome hevi-baovao momba ny fivoaran'ny ramanavy tany am-boalohany

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments