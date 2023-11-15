Ny fahasamihafana mahavariana an'ny Galaxy NGC 1385 nasehon'ny Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope has once again amazed us with its incredible ability to capture the beauty and complexity of our universe. In its most recent observation of the distant spiral galaxy NGC 1385, Hubble has presented us with a striking new view that reveals a galaxy with star-studded arms that are intricately intertwined.

Located about 30 million light-years away from Earth, NGC 1385 is a barred spiral galaxy, characterized by its central bar-shaped structure. However, what makes this galaxy truly captivating is the way its arms are mixed together, creating an oval appearance. This unique pattern gives NGC 1385 a distinct and mesmerizing beauty.

The core of NGC 1385 shines brilliantly, showcasing an active black hole that is constantly growing as it devours neighboring star clusters. This process fuels the black hole and emits a radiant glow that adds to the galaxy’s captivating features.

What is truly remarkable about the recent Hubble photograph is the shift in colors compared to a previous image of NGC 1385. The previous image, shared in August 2021, displayed cool blues dominating the scene. In contrast, the newer image, shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) on November 13, presents us with more pinkish-red and umber shades. Both images capture dark filaments of dust scattered throughout the galaxy, adding an element of mystery to NGC 1385.

So, what causes this stark difference in colors? The answer lies in the various filters that the Hubble Space Telescope uses. These filters allow astronomers to capture different wavelengths of light, such as infrared and ultraviolet. Infrared light appears as red in the images, while blue areas correspond to ultraviolet light. By utilizing images taken with different filters, scientists can accurately represent the colors of the galaxy and uncover intricate details that might otherwise remain unseen.

The ability to apply these filters is crucial for astronomers, as it allows them to investigate specific parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. By targeting specific wavelengths, they can gain valuable insights into the physical processes occurring within galaxies like NGC 1385.

NGC 1385, aptly nicknamed the Heart of the Furnace due to its location in the constellation Fornax, showcases bright pink patches and filaments of dark red dust that resemble arteries. This remarkable galaxy serves as a testament to the incredible diversity that exists in our vast universe.

