Vidéoconferencing havizanana: Fahitana ny tena fiantraikany

It has long been suspected that videoconferencing takes a greater toll on our energy levels compared to face-to-face interactions. Finally, an interdisciplinary research team from the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria/Campus Steyr and Gernot Müller-Putz from Graz University of Technology has conducted a neuroscientific study to provide solid evidence.

In the Technostress in Organisations project, funded by the Austrian Science Fund FWF, the researchers focused on videoconference fatigue in the context of online university lectures. They invited 35 volunteer students to attend a 50-minute lecture both in person and via videoconferencing. To measure fatigue levels, neurophysiological techniques such as electroencephalography (EEG) and electrocardiography (ECG) were utilized, along with questionnaires to evaluate perceived tiredness.

Ultimately, the objective measures aligned with the subjective experiences: the students demonstrated significantly higher levels of fatigue in the virtual scenarios. This finding is crucial in understanding the impact of videoconference fatigue on individuals’ well-being, interpersonal relationships, and organizational communication.

The research team emphasized the need for a holistic approach to comprehending the psychological and physiological mechanisms underlying videoconference fatigue. With this understanding, effective strategies can be developed to cope with its detrimental effects. By acknowledging and actively addressing videoconference fatigue, organizations can strive for improved overall well-being and communication.

FAQ:

Q: Why do videoconferences cause more fatigue than face-to-face meetings?

A: Videoconferences require greater cognitive effort due to the lack of non-verbal cues and increased screen time, leading to heightened mental exhaustion.

Q: How can organizations mitigate videoconference fatigue?

A: Organizations can encourage regular breaks during meetings, limit the number of video meetings, promote offline collaboration when possible, and implement strategies to support employee well-being.

Q: Are there any specific coping strategies mentioned in the research?

A: The study did not focus on coping strategies, but the researchers emphasized the need for developing effective strategies to address videoconference fatigue in future studies.

Source: technostress_in_organisations.edu.au