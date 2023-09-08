Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Mapping Mars: Mamorona sarintany marina ho an'ny fonenan'ny olombelona

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Mapping Mars: Mamorona sarintany marina ho an'ny fonenan'ny olombelona

Researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) are working on creating accurate land maps of Mars for future human settlement. They are combining over 3,000 high-resolution images gathered by the United Arab Emirates’ Hope probe to create a comprehensive color mosaic of the planet. Accurate land maps and local weather data are crucial for landing spacecraft safely on Mars. Understanding daily and seasonal weather patterns can help identify the safest time and location to land.

The NYUAD Mars Atlas is being used in NASA’s Mars 24 software and the JMARS database, which is used by NASA scientists for mission planning. This map is the first to entirely use actual color photographs of the entire planet, providing a unique perspective of Mars’ landscape.

Accurate atlases can help overcome multiple challenges for human settlement on Mars. They can help identify the best locations for human settlements in terms of landscape, temperature, and resources. The presence of ice can be converted into water, which can be used for habitation.

The study of Mars’ climate and desertification can also have implications for Earth. Mars was theorized to once be a water-covered planet like Earth, but its thinning atmosphere caused cooling and dryness. Mars now experiences regular global dust storms, which affect its climate. The data gathered about Mars’ desertification can be used by climate scientists to understand the potential future of Earth.

The dream of humans becoming Martians and living on Mars is slowly becoming a reality. With the advancement of technology and research, it may not be long before humans set foot on the Red Planet. The accurate land maps created by NYUAD are an important step towards achieving this goal.

Sources:
– CNN article: “Mapping the Red Planet: How researchers are creating accurate atlases for Mars”

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Ny fitaovana elektronika vaovao ho an'ny teleskaopy radio lehibe indrindra eran-tany dia mangina noho ny finday amin'ny volana

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ny Ekipa Iraisam-pirenena dia mamita ny filaharan'ny Y Chromosome, manambara ireo fototarazo misy proteinina vaovao

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Lohatenin'ny lahatsoratra vaovao: Ny tombony amin'ny fanazaran-tena amin'ny fisaintsainana

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Malahelo ianao

Vaovao

Ampifanaraho amin'ny fifandraisana manokana ny iPhone-nao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teknolojia

Ny Fikambanan'ny Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria dia mangataka ny fizakan-tena nomerika

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Vaovao

SpaceX dia namoaka zanabolana Starlink 21 hanitarana ny serivisy Internet

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teknolojia

Latsaky ny antsasaky ny Aostraliana no manana telefaona 5G, araka ny fikarohana

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments