Miakanjo eny amin'ny habakabaka: Fankalazana ny Halloween ao amin'ny toby habakabaka iraisam-pirenena

While the International Space Station (ISS) may not receive visits from ghouls or trick-or-treaters, the crew members aboard the orbiting facility have found a unique way to embrace the Halloween spirit. Every year, whether individually or as a group, they transform into creative, spooky, and sometimes scary characters using materials readily available on the space station.

In past Halloweens, the ISS crew has impressively showcased their imaginative costumes. From vampire capes to scary masks, there is no shortage of Halloween spirit floating around the space station. Astronauts like Clayton C. Anderson and Nicole P. Stott have dressed up as vampires, while Scott J. Kelly lived the Halloween dream during his one-year mission as a mysterious character hidden beneath a frightening mask.

The Halloween festivities have not been limited to American astronauts; international astronauts have also joined the spooky celebrations. The European Space Agency’s Luca S. Parmitano took the opportunity during Expedition 37 to fulfill his lifelong wish of flying like Superman. Other European astronauts like Paolo A. Nespoli have also displayed their Spiderman skills, adding a touch of superhero excitement to the festivities.

Crew members from various expeditions have come together in full Halloween regalia. From Expedition 53’s Commander Randolph J. “Randy” Bresnik to the astronauts of Expedition 61, such as Christina H. Koch, Luca S. Parmitano, Andrew R. “Drew” Morgan, and Jessica U. Meir, they have all showcased their Halloween spirit while orbiting the Earth.

Unfortunately, the Halloween plans of the recent Crew-3 NASA astronauts were impacted by unfavorable weather conditions at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Nevertheless, the crew members awaiting their arrival on the ISS, including Thomas G. Pesquet of the European Space Agency, didn’t let the weather dampen their spirits. Pesquet shared on social media that “strange things” were happening on the ISS, with their fellow astronaut Akihiko Hoshide rising from the “dead” or appearing at the observation window.

As we look ahead, it’s exciting to imagine the future Halloween celebrations on the ISS. In 2022, Expedition 68 astronauts Koichi Wakata, Francisco “Frank” C. Rubio, Nicole A. Mann, and Josh A. Cassada delighted everyone by dressing as popular video game and cartoon characters, utilizing stowage containers for their costumes. It seems that the astronauts aboard the ISS are determined to keep the spookiness alive and share their fun-filled Halloween celebrations with the world.

