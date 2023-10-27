Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Fijery tsy fahita firy: Ny fanakonam-bolana amin'ny asabotsy dia mampiseho ny tantara an-tsehatra momba ny zavaboary avy any an-danitra

ByRobert Andre

Oct 27, 2023
Fijery tsy fahita firy: Ny fanakonam-bolana amin'ny asabotsy dia mampiseho ny tantara an-tsehatra momba ny zavaboary avy any an-danitra

Nature is ready to put on a breathtaking celestial show this Saturday, as a rare and captivating partial lunar eclipse is set to grace the night sky. Between 8.35pm and 9.53pm, people across the country will have the opportunity to witness a stunning “bite” taken out of the lower edge of the full moon. An 80-minute window presents a precious moment that enthusiasts and sky gazers alike are eagerly anticipating.

Unlike a total lunar eclipse, where the moon is completely engulfed by the Earth’s shadow, this will be a partial lunar eclipse—only a portion of the moon’s surface will be immersed in the shadow. During the middle of the eclipse, at approximately 9.15pm, the “bite” will be at its most pronounced, offering an enchanting visual treat for those who are lucky enough to observe it.

David Moore, CEO of Astronomy Ireland, explains that lunar eclipses are a relatively rare occurrence in Ireland. “Typically, one can expect to see a lunar eclipse every couple of years, but our fickle weather means we might have to wait for a decade to catch a glimpse,” he adds. However, Moore remains optimistic about the chances of someone in the country witnessing the cosmic event, regardless of the weather conditions.

Even in the face of cloudy skies, there is still a glimmer of hope. With an 80-minute duration, it allows for a small break in the clouds that could reveal the spectacle. Mr. Moore advises people to keep checking the sky every five minutes, regardless of the initial outlook. Yet, if the weather does cooperate, he recommends setting an alarm for 9.15pm—the optimal time for viewing the magnificent “bite” that will manifest on the moon’s surface.

Frances McCarthy, an educator from the Blackrock Castle Observatory in Cork, explains that the moon may appear slightly off-color during the eclipse. As sunlight manages to seep through Earth’s atmosphere and reach the moon, the atmosphere casts a “fuzzy” shadow, imparting a reddish hue upon the moon. This phenomenon may present a gray or subtly red-tinged moon, offering an even more captivating visual experience.

To commemorate this historic event, Astronomy Ireland plans to feature the partial lunar eclipse in a special issue of its magazine. The organization also invites astronomy enthusiasts and photographers to contribute their best photographs from the eclipse, capturing the spellbinding magic unfolding in our night sky.

By Robert Andre

Related Post

Science

Karazana kristaly vaovao dia mitazona ny mety ho an'ny teknolojian'ny serasera 6G sy ny fikarohana momba ny quantum gravity

Oct 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ny NASA dia miomana amin'ny iraka habakabaka be atao amin'ny 2024

Oct 27, 2023 Robert Andre
Science

Ny Flyby vaovao dia manambara ny fahitana momba ny iraka Lucy sy ny fitiliana ny rafitra fanaraha-maso ny tany

Oct 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Karazana kristaly vaovao dia mitazona ny mety ho an'ny teknolojian'ny serasera 6G sy ny fikarohana momba ny quantum gravity

Oct 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny NASA dia miomana amin'ny iraka habakabaka be atao amin'ny 2024

Oct 27, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Ny Flyby vaovao dia manambara ny fahitana momba ny iraka Lucy sy ny fitiliana ny rafitra fanaraha-maso ny tany

Oct 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ny fikarohana vaovao dia nanoro hevitra fa i Venus dia mety nanana tectonics mitovy amin'ny tany, manokatra ny mety hisian'ny fiainana taloha

Oct 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments