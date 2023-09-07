Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Ny porofon'ny fôsily voalohany dia mampiseho ny fanjanahan-tany amin'ny ranomasina lalina nataon'ny urchins an-dranomasina 104 tapitrisa taona lasa izay

Sep 7, 2023
Scientists have made a fascinating discovery in the deep sea – fossilized sea urchin spine fragments dating back 104 million years. Previously, it was believed that the deep sea was a relatively young ecosystem, but this finding challenges that notion.

The deep sea has long been considered the possible birthplace of the first simple forms of life on Earth. Understanding how the number of species living on the sea floor has changed over time is critical, as it may reveal the resilience and adaptability of deep-sea ecosystems in the face of catastrophic events and mass extinctions.

The research team unearthed the first fossil evidence of higher invertebrates colonizing the deep-sea floor during the Cretaceous period. Across more than 1,400 sediment samples from boreholes in the Pacific, Southern Ocean, and Atlantic, they discovered over 40,000 fragments of sea urchin spines. These spines, identified by their structure and shape, indicate that sea urchins have continuously inhabited the deep sea for over 100 million years.

By analyzing the morphology of the spines, the researchers observed a significant change at the end of the Cretaceous period, approximately 66 million years ago. This coincided with a catastrophic meteorite impact that caused mass extinctions and disturbances in the deep sea. The post-impact spines were thinner and exhibited less diversity in shape, a phenomenon known as the “Lilliput Effect.” Organisms that survive mass extinctions are often smaller in size, likely due to the scarcity of food resources.

Lead author Dr. Frank Wiese from the University of Göttingen’s Department of Geobiology explains the significance of the findings. The changes in the spines indicate the constant evolution and emergence of new species in the deep sea. Additionally, the researchers observed a correlation between sea urchin biomass and water temperature around 70 million years ago. This allows them to speculate on how the deep sea will be impacted by human-induced global warming.

By shedding light on the deep sea’s history and dynamics, this research provides valuable insights into this enigmatic ecosystem. The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, expands our understanding of the deep sea and its resilience to environmental changes.

