New Wearable Earbuds Equipped with Biosensors Monitor Brain Activity and Health

Earbuds have been developed with built-in biosensors that can continuously measure brain activity and levels of lactate in sweat. This innovative technology, developed by engineers at the Center for Wearable Sensors at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, offers potential applications in detecting and monitoring neurogenerative diseases and long-term health monitoring.

The sensors on the earbuds wirelessly transmit data to a smartphone or laptop for analysis and display. This advancement paves the way for future wearable sensors and mobile devices to seamlessly track brain activity and various health-related metabolites throughout the day.

Combining brain and body signals into a compact platform represents a significant breakthrough in in-ear sensing technology. These sensors have a smaller form factor, are less obtrusive, and more comfortable to wear compared to existing electroencephalogram (EEG) headsets or commercial blood lactate meters, while offering similar performance.

By integrating electroencephalography (EEG) data, which measures electrical activity in the brain, and lactate measurements from sweat, individuals can monitor exercise effort, stress levels, focus, and even diagnose certain seizures, including epileptic seizures.

The innovative design of the ear sensors involves two types of sensors printed on a flexible polymer substrate attached around the earbuds. One sensor captures electrodermal activity and EEG signals to track brain state-related signals, while the other sensor analyzes metabolites, such as lactate, in sweat. The sensors are covered with a hydrogel that improves sweat collection and adjusts with the movement of the earbuds.

To ensure optimal performance, the researchers strategically placed the sensors within the ear canal, minimizing cross-talk and maximizing the signal-to-noise ratio. They also conducted thorough validation tests to assess electrode performance, brain signal patterns, lactate sensor sensitivity, and the stability of the integrated scanners.

While the current lactate sensors require users to engage in vigorous exercise to generate sweat, future improvements aim to eliminate this requirement. The researchers also envision expanding the capabilities of these sensors to measure additional vital signs like oxygen saturation and glucose levels.

These earbuds with biosensors not only offer a promising avenue for neuroimaging and long-term health monitoring but could also revolutionize auditory neurofeedback as a novel therapeutic approach for neurological disorders such as tinnitus.

Source: University of California San Diego (UC San Diego)