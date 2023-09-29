Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny fôsily vao hita dia manambara ny sisa tavela amin'ny sokatra an-dranomasina fahiny

ByRobert Andre

Sep 29, 2023
Ny fôsily vao hita dia manambara ny sisa tavela amin'ny sokatra an-dranomasina fahiny

Researchers have uncovered remnants of DNA in fossilized remains dating back 6 million years, belonging to a sea turtle closely related to today’s Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles. This marks a rare discovery of genetic material in ancient vertebrate fossils. The turtle, belonging to the Lepidochelys genus, is related to the Kemp’s ridley, the world’s smallest sea turtle, and the olive ridley.

The fossil was excavated along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015, and although it is partial, with only a complete carapace (shell), the presence of bone cells known as osteocytes was exquisitely preserved. Some of these osteocytes contained preserved cell nuclei that reacted to a chemical solution, indicating the presence of DNA remnants.

It is important to note that the researchers did not extract DNA from the fossil but were able to recognize the presence of DNA traces. DNA is highly perishable but can be preserved under the right conditions, as seen in some ancient remains, such as last year’s discovery of DNA dating back 2 million years in sediment from Greenland.

The newly discovered turtle fossil is significant as it represents the oldest-known member of the Lepidochelys genus. It provides insights into the evolutionary history of this genus, which is poorly understood. The researchers did not identify the fossil by species due to its incomplete remains.

This finding adds to the growing body of evidence showing the possibility of preserving DNA remnants in ancient fossils. Further studies could potentially unlock new information about the close relatives of these ancient species and contribute to broader molecular evolutionary research.

Loharano: Reuters

famaritana:
– DNA: The molecule that carries genetic information for an organism’s development and functioning.
– Fossil: The remains or impression of a prehistoric organism preserved in rock.
– Osteocytes: Bone cells found within bone tissue.

Sources:
– Reuters article by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

By Robert Andre

Related Post

Science

Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fitantanana ny safidin'ny cookie ho an'ny traikefa an-tserasera manokana

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Nanitatra ny fampandehanana ny sambon-danitra New Horizons ho an'ny siansa multidisciplinary ny NASA

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre
Science

Ny Hubble an'ny NASA dia maka sary mahatalanjon'ny lenticular Galaxy NGC 3156

Sep 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fitantanana ny safidin'ny cookie ho an'ny traikefa an-tserasera manokana

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Nanitatra ny fampandehanana ny sambon-danitra New Horizons ho an'ny siansa multidisciplinary ny NASA

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Ny Hubble an'ny NASA dia maka sary mahatalanjon'ny lenticular Galaxy NGC 3156

Sep 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ny Fikarohana Vaovao dia manambara ireo rafitra miavaka amin'ny Tontolo Lava

Sep 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments