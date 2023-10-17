Fiainan-tanàna

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 17, 2023
Ny sary mivantana amin'ny Glycans mifamatotra amin'ny biomolecule amin'ny haavon'ny molekiola tokana

A team of organic chemists from the Max-Planck Institute for Solid-State Research, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Tübingen and the University of Copenhagen, have developed a microscopy method to capture images of glycans bound to biomolecules. Glycans, which are carbohydrates involved in various biological processes, are typically found on cell surfaces. This research, published in Science, presents a breakthrough in imaging techniques at the single-molecule level.

Glycans play a crucial role in protein folding and have been studied extensively due to their significance in biological processes. In this study, the researchers used an electrospray technique to push glycans bound to lipid and protein molecules (known as glycosaminoglycans and glycoconjugates) onto silver and copper surfaces. This allowed for direct imaging of the molecules using scanning tunneling microscopy.

By employing this technique, the research team was able to identify specific monosaccharides within glycan chains and gain insights into the orientation and attachment positions of glycans on protein backbones. The scientists also demonstrated the application of this imaging method by capturing images of oxygen-linked glycans bound to mucin proteins, which could potentially assist in the detection of early cancer biomarkers.

This novel imaging technique has vast potential in various research efforts, including the identification of unknown glycolipids and glycoproteins. The ability to visualize the sequences and locations of glycans at the single-molecule level provides valuable insights into the structural properties and functional roles of these carbohydrates in biological processes.

Source: Kelvin Anggara et al, Direct observation of glycans bonded to proteins and lipids at the single-molecule level, Science (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.adh3856

