By Your Friendly Assistant — October 31, 2023

Distinguished Professor of Physics David B. Tanner has emerged as a trailblazer in the field of experimental particle physics, winning the esteemed 2024 W.K.H. Panofsky Prize awarded by the American Physical Society (APS). Tanner’s innovative contributions to the realm of scientific exploration have earned him this prestigious accolade.

Tanner’s exceptional reputation within the scientific community is a testament to his dedication and passion for pushing the boundaries of knowledge. Over the course of his illustrious career, which began when he joined the esteemed faculty of the University of Florida (UF) in 1982, he has not only excelled as an esteemed educator and mentor but has also demonstrated visionary leadership as the department chair.

Throughout his career, Tanner has made significant advancements in the study of dark matter axions, a concept that has captivated the physics community due to its potential to address long-standing puzzles in nuclear physics and its potential role in the formation of dark matter within the universe. Collaborating with his colleagues, Tanner has spearheaded efforts to detect these elusive particles, opening up new pathways for exploration and discovery.

In a serendipitous turn of events in 1983, UF physicist Pierre Sikivie approached Tanner and his colleague Neil Sullivan with a novel method he had invented to search for axions in the dark-matter halo of our galaxy. Although Tanner and Sullivan were originally focused on condensed matter physics, they eagerly embraced Sikivie’s challenge and joined forces in the pursuit of axions.

Their collaborative efforts resulted in the establishment of a flagship dark matter initiative at UF. Together, they designed and constructed a pioneering apparatus known as the Axion Dark Matter eXperiment (ADMX), which has since evolved into a large-scale international collaboration headquartered at the University of Washington.

The success of ADMX can be attributed to the groundbreaking detector initially conceived by Tanner and his colleagues. Equipped with state-of-the-art quantum-enabled superconducting electronics, this detector made history in 2018 as the first experiment capable of “listening” to the distinct signals emitted by dark matter axions. This accomplishment marked the beginning of a definitive search for these elusive particles.

The impact of Tanner’s work extends beyond the realm of axion research. His contributions encompass a wide range of fields, including the optical properties of materials and gravitational wave astronomy. As Professor and Chair of the Department of Physics Stephen Hagen states, “Professor Tanner has had a tremendous impact not just in his axion work, but across multiple fields of physics.”

Tanner shares the honor of receiving the W.K.H. Panofsky Prize with his esteemed colleague Leslie J. Rosenberg, a professor emeritus at the University of Washington and the lead scientist of ADMX. Together, they have been recognized for their pioneering efforts in combining microwave cavity techniques, superconducting quantum sensing, and cryogenic technology to create the modern axion haloscope. Their groundbreaking work has demonstrated experimental sensitivity to high-priority models of axions as potential dark matter.

Despite his accomplishments, Tanner remains grounded and emphasizes the collaborative nature of scientific discovery. As he continues to search for axions, explore new avenues of condensed matter experimentation, and delve into gravitational wave research, Tanner acknowledges that patient perseverance and the support of colleagues are essential to unraveling the mysteries of our universe.

FAQs

What is the W.K.H. Panofsky Prize?

The W.K.H. Panofsky Prize is an esteemed award granted by the American Physical Society (APS) to individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of experimental particle physics. It is named in honor of Wolfgang Panofsky, a renowned particle physicist who left a lasting impact on the scientific community.

What are dark matter axions?

Dark matter axions are hypothetical particles that have attracted considerable interest in the field of physics. They are postulated to potentially account for some or all of the mysterious dark matter that permeates the universe.

What is the Axion Dark Matter eXperiment (ADMX)?

The Axion Dark Matter eXperiment (ADMX) is a groundbreaking scientific initiative designed to detect dark matter axions. It involves an international collaboration of researchers and is headquartered at the University of Washington. The experiment utilizes a sophisticated detector that was initially conceived by Professor David B. Tanner and his colleagues.

What is the significance of detecting dark matter axions?

Detecting dark matter axions would provide invaluable insights into the composition and nature of dark matter, which remains one of the biggest mysteries in astrophysics and cosmology. Unraveling the secrets of dark matter could potentially revolutionize our understanding of the universe and its formation.