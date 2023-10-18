Comet Mavesatra Manatona ny Tany: 12P/Pons-Brooks

A colossal comet, three times larger than Mount Everest, is heading towards Earth. Known as 12P/Pons-Brooks, this enormous celestial object has an estimated diameter of 18.6 miles. The nucleus of the comet contains cryomagma, a mixture of ice, dust, and gas. Recently, the comet exploded for the second time in four months, regaining its distinctive “horned” features.

The explosion occurs when solar radiation impacts the interior of the comet, causing an increase in pressure and triggering an explosion. The cold contents of the comet are then ejected into space through fissures in the nucleus, creating the horn-like appearance. Richard Miles from The British Astronomical Association (BAA) speculates that the peculiar shape of the cryovolcanic vents, combined with blockages, leads to the expulsion of material in a unique flow pattern.

Interestingly, 12P is among the few comets known to possess active ice volcanoes. The BAA has been closely monitoring the comet and detected the second explosion on October 5. The increased brightness observed during this explosion was due to additional light reflecting off the expanded coma, the gas and dust cloud surrounding the nucleus. Images of the explosion were captured using the 2.0-m Faulkes Telescope North on the Hawaiian island of Maui by Jose Manuel Pérez Redondo.

Despite its current trajectory towards Earth, the closest approach of 12P/Pons-Brooks is not expected until April 21, 2024. If visible to the naked eye, it will be a momentous occasion for astronomers. However, it will be over a century before the comet returns to our vicinity, with the next predicted return in 2095. Thankfully, it will be at a safe distance of 232 million km from Earth.

This comet has been known to scientists for quite some time. It was first discovered by Jean-Louis Pons on July 12, 1812, and later independently rediscovered by William Robert Brooks in 1883. This is why it is referred to as 12P/Pons-Brooks. The eruption in July was the first in 69 years for 12P, with the coma expanding 7,000 times wider than the nucleus.

The size of the coma during the recent explosion remains uncertain, but the BBA reports that it was twice as intense as the previous one in the summer. As scientists continue to study this massive comet, its journey towards Earth presents a fascinating celestial event that astronomers eagerly anticipate.

– Cryomagma: A mixture of ice, dust, and gas found in comets.

– Nucleus: The solid core of a comet.

– Coma: The gas and dust cloud surrounding the nucleus of a comet.

