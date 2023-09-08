Fiainan-tanàna

Fahatakarana ny lalan'ny neural amin'ny fikorontanan'ny torimaso vokatry ny adin-tsaina sy ny anjara andraikitry ny fitsaboana amin'ny hazavana mamiratra

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Researchers at Jinan University in China have discovered the neural pathway that links chronic stress with sleep disturbances. The study, which involved mouse models and was published in PLOS Biology, highlighted the crucial role of the lateral habenula, a brain region sensitive to light signals. Activation of this region influenced non-REM sleep patterns.

The researchers also found that bright-light treatment inhibited certain neurons, reducing sleep abnormalities caused by stress. Bright-light treatment is known to improve sleep in those with sleep disorders, but its effects on stress-induced sleep disturbances were previously unknown. By examining the function of the lateral habenula, the researchers were able to determine how bright-light treatment counteracts the effects of stress on sleep.

It was hypothesized that the lateral habenula, which receives light signals from the eyes and can influence other sleep-regulating parts of the brain, played a significant role in this phenomenon. Through a series of chemogenetic and optogenetic studies, the team confirmed this theory and fully characterized the neural pathway. Activation of the lateral habenula resulted in higher-than-normal amounts of non-REM sleep, while inhibition of this region prevented the unusually high amounts of non-REM sleep in stressed mice.

Moreover, the researchers identified the connection between the lateral habenula and the rostromedial tegmental nucleus (RMT) as critical. Activating neurons that send signals from the habenula to the RMT mimicked the effects of stress on sleep, while inhibiting these neurons in stressed mice simulated the effects of bright-light treatment. Light-sensitive neurons in the lateral geniculate nucleus (LGN) were found to naturally inhibit the habenula-RMT neurons, which explains why bright-light treatment can reduce stress-induced abnormalities in non-REM sleep.

Understanding the neural pathway of stress-induced sleep disturbances and the mechanisms behind bright-light treatment can help in the development of effective light treatments and pharmacological interventions targeting this pathway. Coauthor Chaoran Ren stated that “a circuit mechanism has been identified that explains the effects of bright light treatment on sleep disruptions induced by chronic stress in mice.”

