Science

Ny mpaka sary dia nandresy ny rakotra rahona mba haka ny fanakona-masoandro tsy fahita firy

Robert Andre

Oct 15, 2023
Thick cloud cover threatened to ruin the view of yesterday’s annular solar eclipse in the East Kootenay region. However, a sudden break in the clouds allowed College of the Rockies Astronomy Lab Tech Rick Nowell to capture a few shots of the rare event. Nowell described the effort required to photograph the eclipse, including finding the necessary equipment and adjusting the telescope for optimal focus. Despite the challenges, Nowell was able to capture the best photo of the eclipse, even capturing two solar sunspots.

The partial eclipse began at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, October 14th, with the Moon covering 67% of the Sun at its peak at 10:25 a.m. Nowell’s successful capture of the event serves as a testament to his determination and technical skill.

Eclipse photography can be a complex endeavor, requiring specialized equipment and knowledge. Some of the terms mentioned by Nowell include a Celestron telescope, a focal reducer, a visual back, a Crayford focuser, and a finderscope. These are all tools that play a role in capturing clear and accurate images of celestial events like eclipses.

It’s worth noting that viewing a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous and potentially cause permanent eye damage. Therefore, it’s essential to use a solar filter or view the eclipse indirectly using projection techniques, as described by Nowell when he used the white filter box lid as a projection screen.

Source: e-KNOW (no URL provided)

By Robert Andre

