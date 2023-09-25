Famahanana mahery setra: Ahoana ny fanodinkodinan'ny lavaka mainty supermassive sy ny fandrodanana ny fotoana

A recent study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University has challenged the conventional understanding of how supermassive black holes feed. It was previously believed that black holes gradually consume matter over long periods of time. However, using high-resolution 3D simulations, the researchers discovered that these cosmic giants violently twist and rip apart space-time to consume matter at astonishingly fast rates, completing one eating cycle in just a few months.

The team used Summit, one of the world’s largest supercomputers, to conduct a 3D simulation that integrated gas dynamics, magnetic fields, and general relativity. This simulation provided a comprehensive view of black hole behavior and revealed that black holes twist the surrounding space-time, tearing apart the accretion disk into inner and outer sub-disks. The black hole then devours the inner disk, allowing debris from the outer sub-disk to fill the void.

This process, known as “eat-refill-eat,” potentially explains the mysterious behavior of “changing-look” quasars. Quasars are highly luminous galactic cores powered by supermassive black holes. Changing-look quasars display rapid and drastic variations in their brightness, often switching on and off within a few months to a few years.

Previous theories struggled to explain why the inner region of an accretion disk disappeared and refilled quickly. However, the simulations showed that when the inner and outer sub-disks disconnect, the black hole’s “feeding frenzy” begins. The competition between the black hole’s rotation and the friction and pressure inside the disk leads to the tearing of the disks and the pushing of the inner disk inwards.

Contrary to previous assumptions, the simulations also revealed that accretion disks are not necessarily aligned with the black hole’s rotation. Instead, the inner and outer sub-disks independently wobble at different speeds and angles. This deformation of the entire accretion disk causes gas particles to collide, resulting in bursts of light and energy.

The new understanding of how supermassive black holes feed opens up exciting avenues for further investigation into these enigmatic cosmic entities. It challenges long-standing theories and provides a more accurate depiction of their feeding habits, offering a better understanding of the mechanisms driving their behavior.

Source: Northwestern University researchers